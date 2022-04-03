Khloe Kardashian applauds trolls’ accusations of buttock implants and laughs at “funny” rumors about plastic surgery

From laughter. Khloe Kardashian said she finds the online commentator’s accusations of plastic surgery “so funny.”

On Friday, April 1, the Kardashian Social account on Instagram posted a video of the workout of the co-founder of Good American. The clip shows the 37-year-old Kardashian folding the dog down and lifting one leg, giving a clear view of her side profile. The way her buttocks moved under her purple leggings caused fans to discuss in the comments section.

One viewer wrote: “God, you see her implants when you stretch. A second layer of her ass on top of her ass.”

Kardashian corrected the commentator. “Lol, stupid goose,” Kardashian replied. “This is the design of the seams of leggings. It’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe in something bad.”

The former Revenge Body presenter confirmed in June 2021 that she had one major change that required plastic surgery — rhinoplasty.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she had her third face transplant,'” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained to host Andy Cohen during the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “But I had one operation on my nose — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone was so upset, like: “Why don’t I talk about it?”

She claimed that while many speculate about the assets she was born with, few dare to ask. “No one ever asked me,” she said of the plastic surgery rumors at the time. “You are the first person in an interview who has ever asked me about my nose. Of course, I did injections — not exactly Botox. I reacted terribly to Botox.”

The program “The Kardashian Family” tells about the struggle of a reality TV star with self-confidence.

“When the show first started, I was completely safe, very safe,” she replied. “And then during the first two seasons I became insecure because of public opinion about myself. Then I think I felt safe well, and then I think recently I became insecure again. So I guess it just goes up and down.”

Viewers will see where she is now when the premiere of the new family series “The Kardashians” takes place this spring. The show will allow viewers to see the California native after her breakup with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter, Tru.

“[Chloe] likes spending time with her best friends and family,” the source explained, adding that the co—founder of Dose & Co. now “not actively dating”. “If someone special enters her life, of course she would like to explore a new relationship.”