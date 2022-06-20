Khloe Kardashian applauds the media over Tristan’s Father’s Day photo

Khloe Kardashian has a few words for the media after the Kardashian star appeared with Tristan Thompson on Father’s Day. On Sunday, Chloe spent the holiday at lunch with Tristan and their 4-year-old daughter Tru. The former couple were joined by mom Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. It is reported that Kar-Jenner’s children were also there, including Dream Kardashian and Chicago West. Kim and Khloe have both been honest about co-parenting and said no matter what happens, they will continue to be cordial with their exes for the sake of their children. No matter what happens in the media, they never want their children to think their fathers are bad people.

Recently, The Kardashians showed the last two episodes of the season. At the end of episode 9, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian find out about Tristan’s paternity scandal. Then, in the season finale, Chloe found out that Tristan got pregnant by personal trainer Marali Nichols on the night she threw him a 30th birthday party. As for the episodes leading up to the newscast, Chloe had nothing but positive things to say about Tristan, and the two seemed ready to give their relationship another try. Optimism about their future made this news even more devastating for Chloe.

While the paparazzi photos gave the impression that Chloe and Tristan were back together, Chloe made it clear to everyone that this was not true. Reddit user Tolly942 shared a screenshot of the Instagram conversation between Chloe and a fan. The fan defended Chloe from criticism that she always forgives her former cheater and gives him too many second chances. The criticism concerned rumors that she and Tristan are back together. The fan said that she was in a similar situation as a mom, but tolerated her ex-husband for the sake of her children. Khloe immediately replied: “Hmmmm, the paparazzi really hoped not to publish photos of my other sisters and the fathers of their children Kim/Kanye Kylie/Herbs.”

Chloe took Tristan back after he cheated on her, and she also stayed by Lamar Odom’s side throughout their marriage, despite many difficulties. She is often criticized for giving too many chances to men who do not respect her, and clearly felt that the same criticism and attention is not given to her sisters. Kanye has ranted several times on social media, where he revealed personal information about his divorce and his family; however, Kim is not being criticized as much for standing by his side for the sake of their children as Khloe. Some Reddit fans believe that Chris could have been behind the published photos, saying: “No wonder. Chris protects his two beloved daughters and lets his daughter with a punching bag get all the hate.”

Chloe definitely doesn’t deserve such a negative reaction for spending time with Tristan when her sisters were doing the same. After all, the Kardashian star is doing what she thinks is best for her daughter, and she shouldn’t be criticized for being a good mother. It’s definitely interesting how the media seems to be targeting her specifically. Fortunately, Chloe always knew how to stand up for herself when the media tried to make her look bad.