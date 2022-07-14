Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Surrogacy News Was a “Poorly Kept Secret” Among Pals

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Larry Marano/Shutterstock; APEX / MEGA

Loose lips sink ships? The news about the surrogacy of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson turned out to be not as inconspicuous as the future parents had hoped.

When did Chloe and Tristan decide to have a second child? Chronology

“Kim [Kardashian] talked about it with her entire entourage. It was a poorly guarded secret,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to the 38—year-old sister of the Good American co-founder.

Several sources previously confirmed to us on Wednesday, July 13, that Chloe and the 31-year-old NBA star are expecting their second child — a boy — through a gestational carrier.

“We can confirm that Tru will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a Revenge Body spokesperson said in a statement. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

Everything Khloe Kardashian said about conceiving a second child with Tristan

Although neither Chloe nor the Canadian native have publicly discussed their new joy, the couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Tru. The new baby will be the second child of the graduate of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians program and the fourth child of Thompson. (The Chicago Bulls athlete also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Marali Nichols.)

“I kind of wish [I was pregnant] because now I think [True] is just getting big,” Chloe previously said during a SiriusXM Hits 1 Morning Mash Up in July 2020 about expanding her family. “She is 2 years old. It happens so fast, and I know why people keep having kids now, but then they all turn into teenagers.”

She continued: “I love children. I love my nieces and nieces. I love kids, so I definitely [would like to have more]. I’m totally happy with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamed of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know there is a lot of pressure on her, but for me it is. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel good with this one.”

Star Kardashian and Thompson, who dated between 2016 and 2021, considered in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy after their reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m going to need you,” she told the basketball player during the KUWTK release in February 2021. “We need to coordinate this with your schedule so that I can make embryos from my frozen eggs. …I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process may take some time. I have no idea. I want to be ready.”

Timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship

Chloe and Thompson eventually broke up for good because of his paternity scandal. The 31-year-old Nichols named the professional athlete in a lawsuit in June 2021, claiming that in March of the same year they secretly conceived a child. During the trial, Thompson demanded a paternity test in connection with the claims of an influential person. (He publicly confirmed the results in January.)

“Chloe and Tristan are no longer together,” a second source told us on Wednesday, noting that they “haven’t spoken since December, except for issues of co—parenting.”

With a report by James Robertson