Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have given birth to their second child after a scandalous divorce. What happens to custody?

One of Hollywood’s most famous families has just grown by one person, as Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated the birth of her second child. Kardashian welcomed the boy through a surrogate mother with the disappearing handsome Tristan Thompson again and again. The baby’s birth follows a messy breakup between Kardashian and Thompson, but it seems that everything is calm between them at the moment. Despite this, some may be interested in how custody of the newborn will be carried out, and a recent report revealed some details on this matter.

Signing custody agreements can be a daunting task for any couple, especially if they are one of the most recognizable couples in all of Hollywood. Nevertheless, they say that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have figured it out. According to a Us Weekly source, “the baby will be with Chloe all the time.” This was probably to be expected, as the Kardashian star appears to have their first child, daughter Tru, mostly on a full-time basis.

In 2019, ET reported that the reality TV star and NBA veteran did not have an official custody agreement with True. Although at the time it was also said that they were “on the same wavelength” when it came to the treatment of their little girl. At this point, you might think the same applies to how they treat their little boy, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.

The announcement that frequent romantic partners have another child came as a shock to many people. The internet was certainly salty due to the fact that Khloe Kardashian decided to have another boyfriend with an athlete who is currently a free agent. This is really understandable if you think about the infidelities and paternity scandals that have occurred over the past few years.

Their relationship first stalled in 2019 after Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time. By August 2020, Thompson and the founder of Good American were back together, having reconciled during a joint quarantine during COVID. But in June 2021, they broke up again, and earlier this year, a paternity test showed that Thompson had cheated again. (And the Kardashian finale also dealt with the paternity scandal.)

But with the birth of her new baby, Khloe Kardashian’s affairs seem a little less turbulent. A source tells Us Weekly that the media personality and the baby “feel good” and that the star is “over the moon with happiness and soaking it all up.” And, of course, she reportedly “takes the time to adjust to becoming a mom of two.”

Hopefully, this will remain a relatively pleasant time for Khloe Kardashian. It is also hoped that the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson will remain warm. Of course, Kardashian can provide for a child and has many family members who can provide support. But the support of the child’s father will not hurt either.

You can stream the first season of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription before the second season, which is scheduled to premiere on September 22 as part of the TV program for 2022.