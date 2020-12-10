Khloé Kardashian and daughter True donate toys to kids

The celebrity knows that donations of clothing and toys have fallen markedly in recent months due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The television star Khloé Kardashian has not hesitated to take her little True to the fire station closest to her residence, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, along with the endless toys that mother and daughter have donated for the neediest families from the area can enjoy the most joyful and comforting Christmas possible.

Kim Kardashian’s sister has also shared an emotional message on her social networks about the importance of being generous and in solidarity with the most disadvantaged, especially with children who are looking forward to the arrival of Santa Claus loaded with gifts, as well as about the need to instill these values ​​in the new generations. For the also designer, the fact that donations of clothing and toys have fallen significantly in recent months due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic has not gone unnoticed.

“Of course, this year has been incredibly tragic for many people. For this reason, this year there are people who cannot be as considerate as they were before, but there are many ways in which we can all help. In my case, I feel fortunate to be able to contribute to the distribution of gifts for children and adolescents that is organized at this station. These are small details that, however, can change your mood and brighten your day, ”Khloé wrote on her Instagram account while sharing images of her girl with trucks and other elements for the fight against fire and other emergencies.



