Khloe Kardashian and a mysterious private investor broke up a few weeks ago: “Everything just came to naught”

Almost two months after Khloe Kardashian’s new romance with a private investor hit the headlines, Us Weekly can confirm that the couple has separated.

“Chloe and a private investor broke up,” a source exclusively tells us about the 38—year-old co-founder of Good American and her mysterious man. “They broke up a few weeks ago, something just went wrong between them.”

Earlier in June, we confirmed that the Kardashian star is dating a businessman, whose identity has not been disclosed, after she was introduced at a dinner party by her older sister Kim Kardashian.

“Chloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still at an early stage,” a second insider told us last month about the nascent bond. “Tristan [Thompson] would like nothing more than to go back to Chloe, so of course there’s jealousy in that.”

The author of the book Strong Looks Better Naked and the 31-year-old NBA star began dating in 2016, and in April 2018, their daughter Tru was born. The couple continued dating until the end of last year, when they broke up forever because of Marali Nichols. sued Thompson for alimony, claiming that he became the father of her seven-month-old son Theo. (The Canadian native also has a 5-year-old son Prince by ex Jordan Craig.) Since Chloe and Thompson have maintained a parent-only relationship, we confirmed last month that the duo is preparing to welcome baby #2, a son, through a surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a Hulu spokesperson said in a statement. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that Chloe and Thompson had their second child, and that “baby and mother” are healthy.

“Chloe is focused on her children and is very happy right now,” notes the first source of the newly—made mother of two children.

In addition to raising 4-year-old Tru and her newborn son, the Revenge Body graduate also spoke openly about her desire to find romantic love. “I believe in love. When you love, you know that you live. You have these feelings,” Khloe said during the trailer for the second season of the Kardashians, which will premiere in September.

With a report by Travis Cronin