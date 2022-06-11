Khloe Kardashian Agrees that there is an element of foot fetish in Gravis

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating in early 2021, the couple has not been shy about showing their love for each other. Their PDA is hard to ignore, which has led fans to ask questions about their behavior in the bedroom.

Khloe Kardashian recently talked about her sister’s affair with the drummer Blink-182, and Khloe even agrees that there may be an element of foot fetish in Kravis.

There are rumors that Kravis has a foot fetish.

Courtney and Barker have done a few things that have led some fans to believe that one or both of them have a foot fetish.

For example, on social networks, the couple posted several photos of Barker holding Courtney’s legs.

During an episode of Hulu The Kardashians, Kourtney shared with her family that she and her beau are going through a “sexual cleansing.” She explained: “They said there would be no orgasm at all. Because we asked about it….. We asked: “What about oral?” “What about the hands?” “What about the legs?”

This caught some by surprise, and some fans think Courtney has revealed their foot fetish.

Recently, Chloe appeared on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, where she talked a little about her sister’s relationship with Barker.

In one case, host Amanda Hirsch asked, “Is there a foot fetish out there?” Chloe replied: “It looks like.”

The Good American founder added, “I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not. I’m not like Mr. Deeds who shows up, but it looks like something is going on with the leg.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got married in Italy.

Courtney and Barker’s relationship seems to be getting stronger

In April 2022, the couple held a very intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards together. However, at that time they did not receive a marriage license.

Then, on May 20, Courtney and Barker got married in Portofino, Italy. This time, the couple had a lavish ceremony attended by several close friends and family members, including their children.

On The Kardashians, Courtney and Barker also shared that they are trying to conceive a child together. Courtney once explained, “Travis and I want a baby, so my doctor took us down the IVF path.”

However, there were some problems along the way. For example, Courtney revealed that the medication she was given “led me to menopause,” which was the opposite of what they hoped to achieve. During another episode, it turned out that their doctor “was able to extract an egg, but it did not reach the embryo stage.” However, it seems that the couple continues to maintain a positive attitude and make the most of their journey to fertility.

