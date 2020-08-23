Khloe Kardashian after their breakup Tristan Thompson

For some time now, new rumors claim that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. On the other hand, the young woman does not seem really ready to live with him after their breakup.

New clips of season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashian have emerged on the Web. In them, fans discovered that Tristan Thompson had offered Khloé Kardashian a move in with him.

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian said she had to find a new home while she did some work on her house. It took no less for her ex to jump at the chance.

The athlete asked the reality TV contestant, “You know, I have my house in LA. I would like you and True to stay there as long as you need them. And I’ll give you the keys and you can party. You, True and anyone else. ”

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN DOES NOT WANT TO MOVE IN WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON

To laugh, Khloé Kardashian then asked if she could invite boys. The young man then replied, “It’s better if it’s me or my best friend, okay? We will be the only ones who can come here ”.

Kylie Jenner’s sister then swung: “Really, really nice. You don’t have an apartment, so I can’t stay in your house. ” True’s dad then confided: “Mi casa, su casa”.

Despite this kind offer, she declined, confident: “Stop it. It will not arrive. Oh my God “. If they were in confinement together, the young woman does not feel ready to live with him permanently.

But it could be that things have turned out well between the two lovebirds since the shooting of Season 19. Fans are eager to hear more about the progress of their relationship. To be continued!



