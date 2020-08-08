Khloé Kardashian accused of stealing designs

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been accused of stealing designs for her Good American outfits from a small company.

Khloé Kardashian responded after being accused of stealing the designs of some of her products for her Good American clothing line.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been accused of ripping her bodysuit designs out of a small company, but has called the allegations “outrageous” herself.

Legal documents obtained by The Blast claim 36-year-old Khloe stole the designs from Los Angeles-based freelance designer dbleudazzled. Khloe, a mother of a girl, says she can prove the allegations are not true and says the products don’t even look the same anyway.

In her response to the presentation, Khloé explained how she first came into contact with the designer.

“I was flattered but very surprised that Destiney and dbleudazzled gave me these items, as I happily paid full price for all the other items I bought at dbleudazzled,” said the businesswoman.

Khloé also added, “Also, looking back on my days running my little Dash boutique with my sisters, I like to support small shops and independent designers.”

Khloé says her catsuits were modified to fit her body, but weeks later she was told they had to buy or return them. As they had been modified, they could not be returned, but Khloé says she did not want to buy the clothes because she “never would have asked for them.”

Khloé Kardashian sued

The dbleudazzled company sued Khloé and Good American, claiming their designs were stolen and that the Kardashian company later released a similar product without compensating them. Check out the supposedly copied designs below:

Khloe Kardashian, Good American named in $10 million trade dress infringement, fraud lawsuit for copying @dbleudazzled's signature bodysuits. https://t.co/NKAjduNlwg pic.twitter.com/ayQ61q9KYN — The Fashion Law (@TheFashionLaw) June 6, 2020

Khloé added: “When Destiney claimed in June 2017 that me and Good American somehow copied her catsuit designs for the Good American costume line, I was outraged.”

She continued, “There is absolutely no truth to this claim. Like I said, I never showed anyone at Good American samples or photographs of any of the dazzling designs.”

The businesswoman went on to say that she has never worn the catsuits and never showed them to anyone at Good American.

He said he had spoken out to defend himself against Destiney’s “false, defamatory and misleading allegations” after repeated claims on social media and in media interviews.

Khloé claimed that the catsuits her stylist got with dbleudazzled don’t compare to her ornate Good American bodysuits. Khloe’s lawyers are calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Do you think they’re just trying to smear Khloé?



