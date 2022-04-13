Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Confirmed that Tru’s Photos at Disneyland with Chicago Were Photoshopped

Caught red-handed! Khloe Kardashian accidentally admitted that the Instagram photos of her 4-year-old daughter Tru at Disneyland, taken in October 2021, were actually photoshopped.

The 37-year-old graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted photos of the birthday girl in the theme park on Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 12, with delight: “Really, this is the first time in Disneyland! And we continue “This Little World”.

The social media upload came six months after Kim Kardashian’s Instagram slideshow with her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and True at Disneyland sparked rumors about Photoshop. In one photo, the cousins seemed to be sitting side by side during a trip for a cup of tea. The duo rocked Minnie Mouse’s ears and held Ariel’s bubbles in the second shot.

When a Twitter user noted that Tru, making her first trip to Disneyland on Tuesday, confirms that the previous photos were fake, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked tweeted: “Well, I screwed up with this. Anyway… let’s focus on something else. Our show [The Kardashians] will air in a few days.”

The co-author of Good American did not explain why she and the 41-year-old selfish author tried to pass off the photos as reality.

During the actual visit to the Tru theme park, the birthday girl met Chloe’s friend Malika Haqq and her 2-year-old son Ace, as well as Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5 years old.

Tru also celebrated her big day with a lot of family and friends on Sunday, April 10, with a cat-themed birthday party.

“I blinked and you’re 4!” at the time, the graduate of the Celebrity Apprentice program wrote on Instagram. “Happy 4th birthday, my baby!!! I wish I could lock you in a bottle and leave you small forever. At the same time, watching you turn into a little lady was the greatest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, dear Truth. My greatest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you, my special soulmate.”

The baby’s dad, Tristan Thompson, posted old photos with True via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, calling her his “princess.”

The 31-year-old athlete said: “Happy birthday, Mom! I love you so much. …I can’t believe my child is 4 years old. [Your stepbrother] The prince and the pope love you very much, Tutu. We will always protect you. You will always be my No. 1 choice in Fortnite duets, Mom.”

Keep scrolling to see Tru’s fun day at Disney with her family members.

The perfect couple

“What a wonderful day at Disneyland,” Chloe captioned the selfie.

All smiles

However, he grinned on a walk.

such a stylish

Little girl went to the theme park in a white top and denim shorts.

Fly high

A mother-daughter couple enjoyed a ride on Dumbo.

Princess Elsa

Pravda and Chicago watched the parade.

On the way

Chicago and Dream were being driven in a van.

Proud Aunt

“Celebrating the Truth at Disneyland,” Kim wrote on Instagram Stories.

Dear dream

Chloe took a picture with Dream.