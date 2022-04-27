Khloe and Kim Kardashian Claim They Almost Finished “KUWTK” Amid Blac Chyna’s “Violent Behavior” During Court Testimony

The damage is in the bottom line. Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian talked about Blac Chyna and her alleged actions during dates with Rob Kardashian during their testimony in court.

The 37-year-old Good American co-founder said on Tuesday, April 26, that she was focused on protecting 35-year-old Rob from the “outrageous/chaotic/violent behavior” that accompanied his relationship with Chyna, according to TMZ.

“We were all thinking about not being part of such toxicity,” Khloe said during her Los Angeles court appearance, hinting that the drama between her brother and his ex—fiancee, 33, caused problems in Keeping up with the Kardashians.

While the author of Strong Looks Better Naked addressed China’s alleged dangerous behavior towards Rob, the jury was presented with alleged emails she had sent in the past regarding the continuation of their former E! reality TV series. (China previously testified on April 20 that she was allegedly joking when she put a gun to her ex’s head when they were together.)

“We’re even thinking about not promoting our show if their show goes on, so much do we feel it’s hurting our family,” one email from Chloe reads.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” lasted 20 seasons from 2006 to 2021 before the family left E! net. They have since brought cameras back into their lives for Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Chloe did not deny in court that she sent the emails, but insisted that she was referring to designer George Arthur’s relationship with his ex, and not their TV show.

China filed her initial lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family—specifically Khloe, Kim, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner—in 2017. She is seeking $100 million in damages, claiming the group is responsible for her and Rob’s TV series, Rob and China, being unfairly canceled when the women allegedly scolded her.

Kim, for her part, did not disclose much during her testimony on Tuesday, as she claimed that she could not remember specific details, TMZ reports. However, her opinion of China in the family series was reviewed after the past alleged text from Kim was read aloud.

“China will never be able to be on her show,” the text said. The 41-year-old founder of KKW Beauty explained on Tuesday that she wanted to say “our show,” meaning KUWTK. She noted that her texts are often voiced, which explains the misleading message.

The day before, the jury learned that both Chloe and Kylie’s 24-year-old sister had written E! Network executives in December 2016 expressed concern about his brother and the future of his show with the model. According to their alleged correspondence, the sisters wanted Rob and China to be cancelled after an alleged physical altercation between the former couple.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who was 19 when she sent the email, volunteered to shoot more for E!, offering to “donate and give [the network] episodes and stories” to help end the spin-off.

“She doesn’t love him,” Kylie wrote at the time, claiming that China was a “toxic woman” who dated Rob only to get on TV. “If we really all love Rob, we need to come together and protect him.”

Former Vice President of Development and Programming at E! Jeff Auld testified on Monday, April 25, that the network’s choice to cancel “Rob and China” after one season was not influenced by the family’s emails.

“I don’t really listen to the instructions of 17-year—olds,” Auld said in court, adding that the show received recognition because China and Rob broke up and therefore no longer provided the “fun, carefree” entertainment that the show promised.

China, who has a 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, is also demanding $36,000,000 in moral damages after the show was canceled. She broke up with the California native in February 2017 after dating for one year.