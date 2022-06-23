Khloe admitted that it was hard for her to watch Tristan’s drama about the Kardashians

After the season finale of the series “Kardashian” on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian admitted that it was hard for her when the show paraphrased the paternity scandal of her ex Tristan Thompson. Tristan and Chloe have been in a relationship again and again since 2016 and are the parents of their 4-year-old daughter Tru. During the season finale of The Kardashians, viewers were finally shown a behind-the-scenes look at Tristan’s paternity scandal. The Kardashian actors first revealed the paternity scandal when Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, discovered legal documents indicating that Tristan fathered a child with Marali Nichols, a personal trainer from Texas, and he was sued for alimony. Tristan was with Chloe at the time he cheated on Nichols.

This isn’t the first time Tristian has been caught cheating with other women. In 2018, the media received old CCTV footage of Tristan snuggled up with two women in a hookah bar. Less than a year after Tristan was caught cheating on Chloe with several different women during her pregnancy, there was the infamous kiss of Jordyn Woods, which broke the friendship of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn. Marali’s indiscretion is just the latest in Tristan’s long history of public infidelity.

During the finale, Chloe was humiliated and embarrassed when she found out about Tristan’s latest betrayal when the fans did it. Chloe said on the show. “It’s just an extra slap in the face. It’s humiliating, I’m ashamed.” It was a difficult enough event to survive it for the first time, so it was not easy for Khloe to reconsider the situation with the Kardashians. “It was definitely a tough episode,” Chloe commented on Twitter. However, reviewing her injury made Chloe appreciate how her family was able to help her through difficult times. “We will always stick together and love each other deeply,” she added.

In another tweet, Chloe called the scandal an “instructive moment” and commented that “Love heals and teaches more than anger or hatred. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… love.” However, despite Chloe’s belief in forgiveness, it is unclear what her relationship with Tristan will look like in the future. Chloe is committed to doing everything possible for her daughter. On the show, she shared that True and Tristian FaceTime each other every night, and that she keeps the drama surrounding their relationship out of the couple’s parental relationship. “Tru will never know there’s anything wrong with my book,” she said. — I’ve done this before. I know how to do it.”

Fans wondered if Chloe would pick up Tristan (again) after he put her through another shameful cheating scandal. It won’t be the first time Chloe forgives the 31-year-old basketball player for stepping away from her. However, given recent reports that Khloe is snuggling up to a private investor she met through Kim’s sister at a dinner party a few weeks ago, there’s a chance the reality TV star is done with Tristan for good. Currently, there is no official release date for the 2nd season of The Kardashians, but given the final episode promising that the series (and the unfolding drama) “continues,” one can only guess what the sisters have prepared for fans next season.