Khabib undressed naked at UFC 254 weighing ceremony

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

This Friday morning, the weigh-in ceremony for UFC 254 was held, a mixed martial arts event whose main course is the confrontation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

At the time of stepping on the scale, Nurmagomedov was overweight by a few grams, so he began to shed his clothes until he was completely naked. The UFC staff covered him with a towel and the fighter stepped onto the scale to confirm that he was within the 155-pound range.

Although Khabib has a spectacular 28-fight win without a loss record and is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Gaethje is expected to rise to the occasion and the odds of who will win the fight are tight.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here