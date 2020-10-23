Khabib undressed naked at UFC 254 weighing ceremony

This Friday morning, the weigh-in ceremony for UFC 254 was held, a mixed martial arts event whose main course is the confrontation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

At the time of stepping on the scale, Nurmagomedov was overweight by a few grams, so he began to shed his clothes until he was completely naked. The UFC staff covered him with a towel and the fighter stepped onto the scale to confirm that he was within the 155-pound range.

Although Khabib has a spectacular 28-fight win without a loss record and is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Gaethje is expected to rise to the occasion and the odds of who will win the fight are tight.



