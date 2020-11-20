Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans to return to the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov has thrown a bucket of cold water at the possibility of returning to the UFC. That’s despite Dana White saying the Russian would return for a final fight.

According to information from RT, Nurmagomedov said: “You can fight until 40, but there should be a goal. I had the goal of reaching the summit and I did it. Also, I have no competitive interest.

“Next year I will graduate. I would like [to do] my thesis, do my master’s degree, spend more time studying. I have bought sheep, I take care of my farm. I would like to develop a little in this field. I have calves to feed, I have cows ”.

“I would like to participate in a place where I can make a profit. It doesn’t have to be political. Right now I can make a profit without being a politician, and that’s enough for me ”.

Nurmagomedov announced the shocking news that he would hang up his gloves following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

It was the first fight since the loss of his father Abdulmanap, who passed away at age 57 in July after contracting coronavirus.



