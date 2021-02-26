Keyton’s 100% electric minivan arrives in Brazil

The first wave of Chinese brand cars Keyton arrived in Brazil this week. The company, which announced that it would land in the country at the end of last year, brought the EX7 model, a 100% electric minivan that will cost around R $ 200,000.

According to Notícias Automotivas, the headquarters of the Chinese company here is located in Espírito Santo, and the idea is to also bring SUVs and others powered by electricity.

Keyton is part of the Fujian Motor Industry group and maintains a joint venture with giants such as Mercedes and Mitsubishi. The company’s performance is strong in countries like Egypt and Nigeria and the expectation is that it can start producing electric cars in Brazil in the future.

On the EX7 model, the pre-sale starts on March 4th. The Asian brand says that this will be the first fully electric minivan in Brazil. The car has a 933 liter trunk, autonomy for up to 40 km with a single refill and space for 7 passengers.

Also according to the technical sheet, the vehicle is 4.5 m long, 1.7 m wide and 1.7 m high. The wheelbase is 2.7 m, weighs 2.1 tons and is 13.2 cm from the ground.

The car reaches a top speed of 120 km / h and leaves from 0 to 40 km / h in 15 seconds. Its battery, which is lithium, has a charge capacity of 61.3 kWh. In addition, the minivan has front-wheel drive, ABS / EBD brake with 4-wheel disc.