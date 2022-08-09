Keyshawn Johnson Disagrees with critics: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Three-time Pro-Bowl receiver Keyshawn Johnson knows a thing or two about being one of the best pass catchers in the league.

During an appearance with ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday, the former NFL star addressed the recent debate about the talent of New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who is also his nephew.

Johnson considers MT one of the best in the league, despite its recent absence from the NFL standings.

“As far as talent is concerned, he is definitely one of the top ten talents in the receiving position,” Johnson said. “By the end of the year, he will be in the top five — both in terms of statistics and talent.

“To be honest, I don’t even know why I’m having this conversation with you at all. It doesn’t bother me that a guy misses time and suddenly he’s not the best player anymore.”

The NFL world reacted to Johnson’s statement on Twitter.

“As dispassionately as possible, lol,” one fan sarcastically remarked.

“So do we, but we’d rather MT just show them,” another added.

“Anyone who says otherwise is blinded by regency bias,” said another.

Thomas has not been on the field since he suffered an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season. In 2019, he led the NFL in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) en route to the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Last weekend, Thomas took part in an 11-on-11 exercise for the first time since 2020. Several reports from the Saints training camp show that the former player selected in the second round is looking good as he continues to return to the game at full speed.

What do you expect from Thomas next season?