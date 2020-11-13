“Key phones” in the smart phone feature of Nokia

Nokia brings new models to the market with push button phones. The Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G stand out with some features found in both pushbutton phones and smartphones. Let’s take a look at other details of models with support such as Google Voice Assistant, WhatsApp and YouTube:

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G features and price

Nokia phones signed by HMD Global offer Google applications and support for a number of popular applications. From the outside, these phones, which look classic, have Qualcomm processor and work with KaiOS. The Nokia 8000 4G comes with a stylish metallized chrome center frame finish, while the Nokia 6300 4G is inspired by the look of the original model.

The Nokia 8000 4G has a 2.8 inch QVGA display and physical keys. In addition to the standard 12 keypads, there is also a shortcut button. Powered by the Snapdragon 210 processor, the phone also includes 512 MB of RAM / 4 GB of internal storage. The phone has a microSD card slot that can be expanded up to 32 GB. The phone can access Google Assistant, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps.

The phone model has a 1.500 mAh battery and the phone can be charged via micro USB. The Nokia 8000 4G also has a 2 Megapixel camera. The phone is sold for 79 euros.

Nokia 6300 4G

This model has a smaller 2.4 inch screen. Besides the screen size, most of the specifications are similar to the Nokia 8000 4G. Snapdragon 210 has application support and has 512 MB of RAM / 4 GB of internal storage. The phone, which has the same features, has a price of 49 euros.

