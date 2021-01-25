Key Features of OnePlus 9 Models Revealed

The key features of the OnePlus 9 models, such as the screen, processor, battery, have emerged within weeks of their announcement. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, which have different screen sizes and resolutions, will interestingly have the same battery.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is expected to unveil OnePlus 9 models with a launch in March. Digital Chat Station, which previously shared consistent leaks for many smartphones, recently revealed key features of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

According to the sharing of Digital Chat Station, OnePlus 9; It will come with a flat screen with a size of 6.55 inches, Full HD + resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OnePlus 9 Pro will have a curved screen with a size of 6.78 inches, QHD + resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Both OnePlus 9 models will come with a 4,500 mAh battery

Again, according to the Digital Chat Station, OnePlus has overtaken the design issue and has made a lot of effort to make the devices both thin and light. Accordingly, OnePlus 9, 8mm; OnePlus 9 Pro will have a thickness of 8.5mm and the weight will not exceed 200 grams. Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and the battery capacity will be 4,500 mAh.

According to previously revealed information regarding the OnePlus 9 models, both devices will support a maximum of 65W fast charging. OnePlus 9, 30W; OnePlus 9 Pro will have 45W wireless charging support. Smartphones that will come with a triple camera setup will have a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera, a 20 MP cinematic camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera. As you can imagine, we are currently unable to confirm any of this information.