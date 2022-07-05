Key Details Suggest Reginald Stole Umbrella Academy’s Powers in S3

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending had the family losing their powers and turning into regular people, and one theory (via Twitter) suggests this could be because their powers were stolen by Reginald. The Umbrella Academy season 3 saw the Umbrellas facing a plethora of new challenges. From their feud with the Sparrows, landing in another new timeline, and the devastating Kugelblitz, the team had a lot of new changes to handle.

One thing that doesn’t change in any timeline, however, is how twisted a father Reginald Hargreeves truly is. He remains cruel and strict, but thanks to the help of the chimpanzee Pogo, the Sparrows had a way to sedate him to prevent facing his abuse. Unfortunately, Klaus with his heart of gold weens Reginald off of the pills given to him by the Sparrows in a hopeful bid to better connect with his father. Once Reginald stops taking the pills, he returns to the villain that audiences of The Umbrella Academy know him to be.

The Umbrellas’ primary mission in The Umbrella Academy season 3 is stopping the Kugelblitz and restoring their timeline. This mission, however, is hijacked by Reginald. He feigns connection with his children to earn their trust, and then sends them to do his bidding. He has them clamber through to an alternate dimension which is home to a supercomputer, and then uses their powers to restore the timeline in his own way. When they come to, The Umbrella Academy have completely lost their powers, but small hints suggest that Reginald took them for himself.

Why The Umbrellas & Sparrows Lose Their Powers In Season 3’s Ending

After the Hotel Obsidian/Oblivion fiasco, where they were used by Reginald to undergo his evil plan, the Umbrellas are delivered into yet another timeline, and things are amiss. Luther is resurrected, and not only that, is resurrected without his ape body. Others are healed too, with Five’s arm returning, and Diego recovering all of his fingers. Everybody seems happy enough, but then, when Five tries to blink, he can’t. Diego can’t control his knives, Klaus has lost all of his tattoos, and Ben is missing his tentacles.

The Umbrellas have lost their powers, and whichever way it’s spun, Reginald seems to lie at the core of the issue. It could be that Reginald Hargreeves’ use of the machine simply drained every last drop from them, or perhaps Reginald reset the timeline so that they never had them. However, some key details in The Umbrella Academy could point to the fact that the Umbrellas don’t have their powers because Reginald stole them.

Reginald Hargreeves Controls The New Umbrella Academy Timeline

Reginald seems to have near full control over resetting the timeline, and he didn’t hesitate to fulfill his best wishes. As the camera pans from the Umbrellas to the rest of the city, it’s evident that Reginald has been a very busy man. The major buildings and skyscrapers are all emblazoned with the Hargreeves name, and he seems to own the city. Reginald has always been in the public eye as a businessman, but in this new timeline, he seems to be a full-blown tycoon dictator. More than this, his long-dead wife Abigail has come back to life, completing his vision. Reginald could have simply willed the timeline to make him powerful, just as he willed it for Claire and Raymond to return to Allison, but there are a few hints that point to this coming as a result of him stealing the Umbrellas’ powers.

Reginald Hargreeves’ Empire

While Reginald Hargreeves could have willed this empire into existence when he reset the timeline, it’s one thing to will it into existence, and it’s another to still command the respect needed for this type of control to continue. Reginald could only get so far as a respected businessman billionaire in previous timelines, and he would probably get much further if he had God-like powers. After all, the crowds that Marcus (Number One of the Sparrow Academy) drew every morning are evidence of just how much people love a superhero. It could be a known fact amongst the people of the city that Reginald is a super-powered being, and therefore they accept him as a supreme leader, as he has the skills to back up his extensive control.

The Failed Attempts: Umbrellas & Sparrows

Reginald’s formation of the Umbrella Academy came from a desire to train these children to make the ultimate super team. However, when they visit him in The Umbrella Academy season 2 in the 1960s, he is appalled at how disorganized and dysfunctional his future children are. The Umbrellas left him with the impression that he had made the wrong decision, picked the wrong children, and trained them incorrectly. Therefore, he decides to adopt a different group and make The Sparrow Academy. The Sparrows have skill in abundance where the Umbrellas lack, and they defeat them in episode 1 with some ease. Yet, it becomes increasingly apparent that the Sparrows lack chemistry and loyalty, and can’t work as a team. They backstab each other constantly, and more so, are evidently too clever for him, as they’ve been drugging Reginald into subservience for years.

Reginald has an obsession with these super-powered children in multiple timelines, and it’s likely this wouldn’t go away too easily. Both his attempts to train these children into teams have gone awry, and Reginald has likely learned his lesson. Faced with the knowledge that two teams of people had failed to control the powers, it would be very on-brand for Hargreeves to decide to simply decide that he was the only one worth of such powers.

Why Reginald Was Intent On Klaus’ Training

Another key detail that hints at Reginald taking their powers is the significant amount of time he spent training Klaus. Reginald has a fixation on training him upon discovering Klaus’ new power, and then urges him to reanimate quicker and quicker, until he can come back from the dead mere seconds after he died. Where Klaus thinks he’s getting some cherished father/son time, Reginald could actually be making sure his powers are at their full capacity ready for when he takes them. There is also the key detail of Klaus’ powers concerning necromancy, and the fact that Reginald’s previously dead wife is reanimated in his reset timeline, thus Reginald taking Klaus’ powers could have something to do with a long term plan to keep himself and others alive. With the Umbrellas powerless at the end of season 3, they will likely go looking for Reginald for answers in The Umbrella Academy season 4, and Reginald has ensured that they will have little chance of defeating him.