Kevin Spacey To Pay $30 Million to “House of Cards” Producers After He Was Fired For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Kevin Spacey owes the producers of “House of Cards” more than $30 million after being fired from the Netflix series in 2017.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana ordered the 63-year-old actor to pay $ 29.5 million in damages to MRC and an additional $ 1.5 million in fees and legal costs after hearing oral arguments on Thursday, August 4, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Spacey had previously tried to overturn the arbitration award after an arbitrator found in November 2021 that the New Jersey native had violated his contract by allegedly violating an anti-harassment policy and not acting “professionally.”

At the time, the arbitrator also argued that Spacey was ineligible to receive payment for the remainder of his contract after he was excluded from the political drama during its sixth season. In January, the lawyers of the “American Beauty” actor insisted on the cancellation of the damages order, saying that the decision was “riddled with factual and legal errors.”

“The truth is that although Spacey participated in a pervasive culture on set that was filled with sexual innuendos, jokes and innocent games, he never harassed anyone,” the Oscar winner’s lawyers said. “[T]several times when Spacey was told that his behavior made someone feel uncomfortable or in any way undesirable, he stopped.”

After the judge ruled on Thursday to pay the fees, MRC’s legal team told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are pleased with the court’s decision.” Spacey’s team did not immediately respond to Us Weekly for comment.

In November 2017, eight current and former House of Cards employees accused Spacey of sexual harassment. Less than a week earlier, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that a Juilliard graduate harassed him in 1985, when Rapp was 14 years old.

Responding to Rapp’s accusations, Spacey said in a 2017 statement that he “can’t remember this meeting,” but apologized for “perfect behavior while intoxicated.” At the time, we confirmed that the Tony winner had sought medical attention because production of season 6 of House of Cards had been suspended. He was subsequently cut from the 2017 film All the Money in the World, where the late Christopher Plummer took on the role of John Paul Getty III.

Earlier this year, Spacey’s legal troubles continued when he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK over complaints filed nearly two decades ago. The alleged offences, committed between 2005 and 2013, were committed by three men who are now between 30 and 40 years old. In July, the “Kid on the Drive” actor pleaded not guilty and scheduled a trial in London for the summer of 2023.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained employee will provide confidential support without judgment, as well as local resources to help with treatment, recovery and more.