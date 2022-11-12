Kevin Smith sentimentally reflects on working with the late Batman icon Kevin Conroy and talks about their last conversation

Leave it to Kevin Smith to make you teary-eyed.

Like many fans, Kevin Smith was saddened by the news of the passing of Kevin Conroy, who reportedly died after a short battle with cancer. Smith posted a tribute on Instagram and began his caption by noting that he had “lost a hero” like “all of us.” Then the director praised Conroy for his work as the Dark Knight and told how much his game influenced him as a fan:

The only real Batman—the voice I always hear in my head when I read or write Batman comics—is gone. I will miss you forever, @realkevinconroy6. You had all of us from the first series of #batmantheanimatedseries with a voice so overbearing, but at the same time so comforting. It was the soothing voice of a hero that no criminal would ever recognize; all the bad guys that ever heard were the grunts you made while beating them unconscious.

Fans first heard how the late actor played the Caped Crusader in 1992, when BTAS premiered on Fox Kids. The series (which can be broadcast on an HBO Max subscription) has received critical acclaim, and the main star’s game has also received a lot of praise. The New York native reprised his superhero role in other DC Animated Universe shows such as Batman of the Future and Justice League. He even played a version of Bruce Wayne in the Arrow Universe. All this time, he also didn’t mind giving advice to DC actors like Ben Affleck. Given the skills of the star and the impressive amount of work, Kevin Smith felt obliged to turn to him for his own projects:

As an ardent fan, I was naturally looking for Kevin to work with him, so I had to pretend to be Batman in the “Super Factory animated film @jayandsilentbob”, in the TV series “@masters” and even in live action movies with his cameo role. at @yogahosers.

After discussing a sweet conversation he once had with Kevin Conroy during his podcast, the Clerks director also discussed the last time he talked to the star. The two apparently chatted in October and planned to get together at an event celebrating episodes of Batman: The Animated Series:

We just corresponded on October 16 about him doing a show with me on @smodcastlecinemas in 2023 (where we were going to watch/discuss his 5 favorite BTAS episodes). I ended the exchange ❤️ because I really loved #kevinconroy. I’m lucky he’s been my Batman for so long; I’m lucky I’ve known him at all. Thank you, Kevin, for identifying the Dark Knight with your powerful tubes… and for being a friend.

Kevin Smith definitely had a relationship with DCAU alumni that was very few. Like many people, Smith will surely miss him, but he will still be able to cherish the art they have created together for many years. Speaking about this collaboration, Smith shared a clip of the actor’s cameo in Yoga Hosers. You can check it out below:

I would say Kevin Smith has found the perfect way to summarize what many fans are feeling right now. To say that Kevin Conroy’s death was a shock would be an understatement. It is sad that he is no longer with us, but it is nice to know that he received his flowers while he was here, and that his work will delight us for many years to come.