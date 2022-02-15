Kevin Smith Charges Oscars For Not Nominating Spider-Man No Way Home For Best Picture

Kevin Smith: The well-known screenwriter, director and actor harshly lashes out at the Academy for systematically ruling out Marvel blockbusters and blockbusters. New controversy in sight as a result of recent statements by the well-known screenwriter, director and actor Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma, Jay and Bob), a regular reader of comics who has even written some stories for Marvel, after lashing out harshly at the Oscars for not to nominate Spider-Man No Way Home in the best picture category, stating that “There are ten slots and they don’t give one to the best f***ing movie of the last three years?” in reference to the blockbuster achieved by the last film of the arachnid superhero in times of pandemic.

Kevin Smith very pissed off with the Academy

And it is that despite becoming the sixth highest grossing film of all time, Spider-Man No Way Home has been relegated to the struggle for the best visual effects along with another Marvel Studios production such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, something that has greatly pissed off Kevin Smith.

“What the fuck? They have ten holes and they don’t give one to the best f***ing movie of the last three years?” Kevin Smith exclaimed on his FatMan Beyond podcast (via Screen Rant). “They’re really like, ‘But why isn’t anyone seeing this?’ So make a fucking popular category. How many holes do you have? Bring in Spider-Man, dammit. Let him be there. Shit is always falling all over the poor guy, give Peter Parker some love. I’m not even being funny, with the number of movies that have been nominated for best picture, “concludes the filmmaker.

And it is that we remember that Marvel has not had a comfortable relationship with the Academy, achieving only one nomination as best film for Black Panther and competing only on some occasions for minor categories such as best visual effects and other technical production nominations. So much so, that host Jimmy Kimmel recently spoke in similar terms: “It’s a great movie, and isn’t it in the top ten movies of the year? Are you really telling me Don’t Look Up is better than Spider-Man? Certainly not,” admits the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!