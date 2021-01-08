Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) takes on Trump on Twitter!

On his Twitter and Insagram account, Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) shared a photo where he did not hesitate to speak out against Donald Trump!

On social media, many of the Gray’s Anatomy actors don’t hesitate to talk politics. And the least we can say is that most look really against Donald Trump. This is also the case with Kevin McKidd.

Followed by thousands of people on Twitter, and millions on Instagram, Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) reveals his political thoughts. At the start of 2021, he did not hesitate to speak out against Donald Trump with a strong message.

Indeed, this Friday, January 8, Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) posted Lady Gaga’s message. The latter swayed, “I hope we will focus on impeaching Trump.”

The singer also added, “So that Congress has the constitutional authority to eliminate him from future elections. The 25th amendment does not disqualify him ”. The actor seems to agree with her.

KEVIN MCKIDD USES SOCIAL MEDIA TO TALK ABOUT HIS ANGER AGAINST TRUMP

Lady Gaga continued, “He instigated domestic terror. How much more violence has to happen? This is terrorism “. Kevin McKidd also supported the young woman on his Twitter account.

This Thursday, January 7, the comedian posted a new photo on his Instagram account. Once again, he has expressed his anger at Trump. One thing is certain, he does not validate this president for the United States at all.

Surrounded by the Greys Anatomy team, he waved, “Remember March 2016 before Trump was elected. I hope that will give a little joy to this sad and sad country “.

With his snapshot, the actor has already garnered more than 473,000 likes in a few hours from his fans. They seemed very happy to see this memory from 2016 again.

It remains to be seen whether the young man will remain more positive in the future. To be continued!