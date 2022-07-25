Kevin Hart shared an enthusiastic post after it went viral because of a show at Madison Square Garden with the unexpected appearance of Dave Chappelle

Kevin Hart has thrived as an artist over the past few years, but 2022 will certainly prove to be one of the busiest of his career. The star has several high-profile films that are either already released or will be released, and earlier this year he made a business move that ensures that we will see more of his TV shows and films in the coming years. And the cherry on the cake, so to speak, is that Hart recently celebrated his 43rd birthday with a party attended by fresh outfits and even Russell Westbrook. However, the performer managed to surpass all this when he performed at Madison Square Garden with Chris Rock last weekend, where Dave Chappelle unexpectedly opened for them. After the performance went viral, Hart shared an enthusiastic post to mark the big occasion.

Many performers, whether comedians, musicians, etc., dream of performing in such a grandiose place as Madison Square Garden. And judging by Kevin Hart’s Instagram post, he really was one of those people. The star celebrated his achievement by posting a black-and-white photo of him, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle cutting her backstage. He also reflected the night in his signature, calling the performance “the best moment of my career”:

Last night was by far the best moment of my career… I can’t even explain it… I can’t find the words… Just know that last night was the true definition of an “EPIC NIGHT”….. I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the garden will never happen again… We made history last night!!!!!!!!

He, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are three of the most recognizable names in the comedy industry. So the appearance of all three of them together on the show at MSG is definitely a big deal.

It is said that the audience was completely unaware of Dave Chappelle’s participation in the show. Apparently, the comic appeared at a time when Radiohead’s iconic tune “Karma Police” was playing, and continued a 20-minute comedy set for visitors. While on stage, he also talked about the cancellation of another recent show he had planned on Minneapolis’ First Avenue. The venue canceled the performance due to the negative reaction that Chappelle has received recently, and released a statement saying that she wants to make the venues “the safest places in the country.”

The creator of the “Chappelle Show” found himself at the center of controversy after joking in his Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” that was deemed transphobic. The mentioned negative reaction also led to heated questions and answers with students of his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC. The school was supposed to name the theater after him, but the comic eventually suggested calling it the Theater of Freedom of Creativity and Expression.

Amid these contradictions, Kevin Hart continued to support Dave Chappelle. A few months ago, he spoke out after Chappelle was attacked during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Hart did not find the situation “frightening” and stated that since the attacker was immediately apprehended by security, this would send a “message” to others who might try to do the same.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t the only time Kevin Hart has worked with both Chris Rock and Dave Chappell. The show seemed like a hit, and all three could try to do something that surpasses MSG. After all, if there’s one thing Hart has proven in his career, it’s that he wants to put on a great show for his fans.