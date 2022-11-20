Kevin Hart Humorously Cast a Shadow on Dwayne Johnson Using a Retrospective Photo

If you’ve ever been online in the last 10 or so years, you probably know that Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have broken each other’s balls from time to time and exchanged friendly messages about their friendship via social media. Johnson will poke fun at Hart’s height, and the comedian will respond in kind by presenting a massive stellar workout. The hilarious fake feud between the two celebrities apparently continues, as Hart seemed to want to cast a shadow by sharing a hilarious throwback to “The Rock.”

Aside from the equally good-natured exchange between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the story of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lashing out at each other is arguably one of the best things to come out of a celebrity romance, at least as far as the internet is concerned. However, like Reynolds and Jackman’s feud, Johnson and Hart actually have a pretty strong friendship, sustaining their constant stream of burns and hilarious public shaming.

That’s why when the “Think Like a Man” star recently posted a photo of himself Rock on his Instagram with a caption that encourages him to have Jerry’s pretty tight curls this time, the internet realized that there was nothing personal about it. You can see the photo and humorous offensive caption in the post below, where Johnson looks like a real mood in his early WWE days:

Sure, Kevin Hart starts the post as if he’s going to compliment Dwayne Johnson, but fans of the two probably knew which direction he was heading. Hart completely condemns Johnson’s past hairstyle choices. If that wasn’t enough, he ended his caption by calling his giant best friend a “Weirdo” and adding a series of laughing emojis to make sure.

Fans like the seemingly random shadow cast, as commented by the star of “Game of Thrones” and Johnson’s Fast Family colleague Natalie Emmanuel: “Just trolling on Thursday.” She’s not the only one who finds humor in Kevin Hart’s photo, as Rick Ross himself pointed out the print on Johnson’s collar, saying it looks like Louis Vuitton. This comment has gained more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of laughing emoticons in the responses.

While the photo and caption are undoubtedly funny together, some fans are more amused by the fact that Dwayne Johnson will have to respond to the burn with his own. Another commenter even asked if Hart knew there would actually be consequences of the shadow he cast.

There will be plenty of time for more applause and a response from Dwayne Johnson, of course. He and Kevin Hart will work side by side on “Jumanji 4.” Although there is currently no release date for this film, and we may not see the two actors together in the film in our shooting schedule for 2023, the promise of more duets is enough to get excited, as is the expectation of more artificial enmity.