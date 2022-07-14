Kevin Hart hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock will “get past” the infamous slap in the face at the Oscars: “You can’t judge a person by one thing”

Standing next to your friends. Kevin Hart doesn’t choose sides when it comes to Will Smith and Chris Rock after their infamous meeting at the Oscars.

“I can only hope that the two of them will find a way to find solace in this and get over it. I just love good energy. I love seeing people become the best,” the 43—year-old Hart told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 13.

The Philadelphia native noted that he remained on good terms with 53-year-old Smith and 57-year-old Rock, adding: “I still love [Will], I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one.” thing. After all, life goes on and people grow up, so give him the opportunity to do that.”

According to Hart, there is room for reconciliation as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum deals with the aftermath of the infamous slap in the face. “Will apologizes, you know, he’s certainly in a better place than what he was chasing,” the DC League of Super-Pets star continued. “People are also people, and we humans sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, but about recognizing the present and doing everything possible to move forward.”

Earlier this year, Smith hit the headlines when he hit Rock on stage after the comedian’s joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. “Will Smith just beat the shit out of me,” the South Carolina native said in censored footage that was distributed online in March. When the “Bad Guys” actor returned to his seat, he could be heard yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Smith, who was nominated for his role in King Richard, used his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award as a platform for an apology. “Oh man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said during an emotional speech. “In my life, I am called to love people, protect them and be a river for my people. I know that in order to do what we do, you need to be able to tolerate violence. You have to be able to make people talk crazy about you. In this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you have to smile, you have to pretend that everything is fine.”

He concluded: “I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life: I look like a crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. …Thank you for this moment. And thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. Thanks. I hope the academy will invite me back.”

The “Suicide Squad” actor issued a second apology on social media a day after the incident. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chris Rock and Will Smith. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

In a lengthy message, Smith addressed his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions towards the Madagascar actor. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world,” he continued. “I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a great journey for all of us.”

Later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that after his resignation, Smith would be banned from participating in all Oscar-themed events for 10 years.

Hart became aware of the incident after recently joking about it during filming. “Will Smith didn’t plan this shit,” the “Night School” actor said during his “Reality Check” tour earlier this month, according to an eyewitness.

Rock, for his part, also reflected on the shocking moment during his own comedy show. “Life is good. My hearing has returned,” he joked in April. “I’m fine, I have a whole show, and I won’t talk about it until I get paid.”