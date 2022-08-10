Kevin Hart has called out WWE’s Brock Lesnar, but will they actually be able to meet face-to-face in the ring?

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are an iconic couple in Hollywood and beyond (even if some consider their friendship a hoax), but obviously they don’t do everything together. For example, Rock had a massive wrestling career in WWE long before he and Hart ever shared scenes together. However, that may change, as in a recent interview between them, Hart called WWE giant Brock Lesnar in a way that makes me wonder if they will eventually be able to meet face-to-face in the ring, no matter how wild the idea.

The world knows Kevin Hart on many things, but professional wrestling is not one of them, so it was a little strange to hear him suddenly call one of the coolest people in sports entertainment. While it obviously could just be two actors having a good time during an interview, I’m definitely wondering (and more than a little hopeful) about the possibility of eventually seeing Hart and Lesnar fight in a WWE wrestling ring.

How Kevin Hart humorously called Brock Lesnar

Kevin Hart’s bold comments about the “Incarnation of the Beast” were made during an interview with LAD Bible, in which Hart was asked about how he would have entered the WWE. After Hart gave some joking answers about the food trick he would take on and having a finger poke instead of a finishing move, Dwayne Johnson asked him how he would face someone like Brock Lesnar. The host of the program “From Heart to Heart” maintained great energy towards Lesnar and made several bold and humorous statements about how he would cope with the legendary wrestler, saying:

Oh, I want some. I want some of that. Looks like lunch. Sounds like lunch on a plate. Hey, Brock, he’s my bitch, it’s time for you to get a thing called a poke. He has nothing on me. He’s a vegetable, a piece of broccoli. I’ll break it in half and throw away the piece I don’t need.

I understand we’re talking about WWE, but anyone who calls Brock Lesnar a “bitch” in any context never seems like a wise decision. In any case, Kevin Hart has officially signed up with this comment, and thanks to some other rumors, I think this could be the beginning of a possible confrontation between them.

Can Kevin Hart and Brock Lesnar really face off during a WWE tournament?

Kevin Hart in the wrestling ring against Brock Lesnar sounds like a real fantasy at first, given the size difference, but there are a lot of things to consider in order to believe that this is a real event that can happen. The Battle Royale is usually held in January, and this is the time when many non-WWE celebrities show up at massive men’s and women’s matches and compete with guys like Lesnar. Given the fact that Kevin Hart once hosted Monday Night Raw, and anyone with a premium Peacock subscription can stream his Hart To Hart series in addition to upcoming WWE pay-per-view shows, I think there’s a real chance for cross-promotional purposes to bring a comedian to the organization. in a higher quality.

Let’s also not forget that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reportedly taken a leave of absence in early 2023, which coincides with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. There are still rumors that WWE is planning to fight Rock against Roman Rains at WrestleMania 39, so Kevin Hart may appear in the wrestling organization at the same time.

WWE (and indeed any organization in the entertainment world) would kill for Hart and Johnson to be under the same roof because of their endlessly watchable chemistry, so I think there is definitely a chance that this will happen, even if it does not turn into a single whole. unprecedented rivalry of the company. We’ll definitely know something’s wrong if Hart’s comments about Brock Lesnar start spreading across WWE programming, but for now we’ll just have to wait to see if there are more updates.

Monday Night Raw airs in the US on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and SmackDown ends on Fox on Fridays at the same time. Tune in to each show to see plenty of wrestling action and hopefully some hints that Kevin Hart may be returning to WWE.