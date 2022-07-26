Kevin Feigey clarifies the decision to go ahead with the Plan Phase .6. 6 hours.

Kevin Feige explains the decision to announce the MCU Phase 6 plans now. Marvel Studios has returned to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H for the first time since outlining its Phase 4 plans in 2019. As usual, the MCU architect led the panel, which included countless announcements as well as appearances from some of the larger franchises. stars.

MCU Hall H panels are always one of the most anticipated parts of Comic-Con in San Diego simply because the franchise does its best with its presentations. This year, Feigi confirmed that Phase 4 will end with the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will mark the beginning of the fifth phase of the MCU film and television series. Several projects were also announced, including the 18-episode series “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney+ and the movie “Thunderbolts”. Interestingly, Feigi even went beyond Phase 5 and talked about Phase 6, which will begin with the reboot of the Fantastic Four and end with The Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

Admittedly, Feigi could have stopped at Phase 5, but in an interview with ET Online, he said that Marvel Studios decided to talk further to give the audience some kind of “orientation point.” “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” fulfill this function, since most of the KVM projects in stages 4 and 5 will be built on the basis of these climactic films. Read Faiga’s full answer below:

Well, you know, we have a slightly different rhythm now. At stages 1, 2 and 3, there were fewer projects designed for more years. Now we are doing more projects with all the amazing TV series that we have been able to do on Disney+ in fewer years. And it seemed to us that we needed people to know — people used to have a guideline when the Avengers would come to complete the Phase — it was like announcing today that the Multiverse Saga and two Avengers movies would complete it. we needed to share.

Unlike the Phase 5 plan that was outlined during Comic-Con in San Diego, Feigi did not release the full MCU Phase 6 schedule. Instead, he only confirmed the release date of “Fantastic Four” and that the saga of the Multiverse will be completed by the Avengers films. When asked why there is no Avengers movie in Phase 5, he explained that after the Infinity Saga, they decided they would work best as the saga finalists. Since “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” are still a few years away, it will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios’ decision to talk about them is related to some of the issues hindering Phase 4. In addition to the specific problems, there have also been criticisms that it is fragmented and, apparently, devoid of direction. Now that the climactic films of the Multiverse saga have been confirmed, fans have something to expect from now on.

Since the MCU multiverse already has a confirmed “reference point”, I wonder if the public will have the same problems in Phase 5. Of course, not all projects will lead directly to “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”. KVM Phase 6, the fact that they are confirmed, can be seen as confirmation that Marvel Studios knows what it is doing, and not just improvising its narrative after the Infinity Saga. Fans just need to be patient and wait for the payback of all his efforts to create the world.