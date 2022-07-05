Kevin Feige wanted to cut one reference to Raimi’s movie from Doctor Strange 2

Warning: contains spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wanted to cut a moment in the movie “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”, which refers to one of the previous films directed by Sam Raimi. Following the events of “Avengers: Finale” and “Wanda/Vision”, in the sequel, the titular Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) crosses the multiverse with America Chavez (Sochitl Gomez), running away from Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who is looking for the dimension of Chavez. jumping forces to reunite with their sons. The film also shows the return of Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from Doctor Strange. After its release, Multiverse of Madness received generally positive reviews, mainly for Olsen and Cumberbatch’s performance, as well as for Raimi’s unique visual style.

Stephen Strange’s latest heroic film, which is often called the first horror film in the Marvel cinematic universe, includes a number of visual and textual allusions not only to the previous parts of the MCU, but also to the broader filmography of its director — from battle scenes and scenery, very reminiscent of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, to creepy moments, which seems to be taken straight from his horror comedy “Drag Me to Hell”. In particular, the Multiverse of Madness boasts many references to Raimi’s “Sinister Dead” franchise, from zombies and obsession to a decaying book and even a cameo role by Bruce Campbell.

However, there was one reference to Raimi’s previous film that Feigi wanted to cut, even though it wasn’t from one of his horror films. As reported by ComicBook.com Raimi revealed in an audio commentary to Doctor Strange 2 that the Marvel boss wanted to cut down on the “banal” looks between Strange and Carl Mordo (Ejiofor) from Earth 838 when they first meet in the latter’s universe. This moment was a direct reference to Raimi’s revisionist western The Fast and the Dead. However, despite his reservations, the director convinced Feigi to leave it.

“I think Kevin thought it might be a bit corny and he wanted to cut it out. But I said: “Please, Kevin, give me this.” He said, “Okay, okay. Keep your banal stuff.” It was very, very nice of him, generous.”

Despite his displeasure with the references to “The Quick and the Dead,” it’s obvious that Feigi wasn’t bothered by the many other allusions to Raimi’s horrors. Indeed, Feigi himself participated in the brutal death scene of Reed Richards (John Krasinski). Thus, it may well be that Faiga’s reasoning was connected not only with the “banality” of the moment, but also with the fact that the link came from one of the director’s lesser-known films, and many viewers may not understand. understood its meaning. However, the fact that Raimi was able to convince Marvel’s boss to keep him shows that the producer believed in his director’s vision despite his own insecurities.

Surprisingly, the only reference that Feigi opposed was one that he considered “banal” and not one that could be seen as inappropriate for young viewers, especially given the level of brutality and horror that make up Doctor Strange 2. Raimi’s insistence on keeping a hint of “Fast and Dead” suggests that the director has a love for the western, despite the fact that he is remembered worse than his other endeavors. Despite this, this almost cut-out reference will undoubtedly motivate some viewers to watch “The Fast and the Dead” for the first time, and others will certainly encourage them to review “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to see if any other unexpected references can be found. spotted.