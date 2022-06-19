Kevin Feige tried to get details about Batgirl from the directors of Miss Marvel

The directors of “Batgirl” Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah, who became famous after their film “Bad Guys for Life”, are currently receiving rave reviews about their work on “Miss Marvel”. As it turned out, being part of both the MCU and the DCEU, Kevin Feige was trying to figure out their brains about Batgirl.

El Arbi and Fallah directed the first and last episode of Miss Marvel. After that, they started working on “Batgirl” for DC, the production of which was completed earlier this year. Naturally, Feigi seemed to be trying to use his connection with the cinematic duo to learn some DC secrets.

The directors of “Miss Marvel” turned to the heads of Marvel Studios when they were commissioned to shoot the upcoming series “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace. “We wrote [Marvel Studios] an email saying we were going to do Batgirl, and then Kevin Feige, Victoria [Alonso] and Lou [D’Esposito] said: “Congratulations!” They were very happy for us,” Fallah said. shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “People say that there is a rivalry, but this is absolutely not the case. They make each other stronger, and we felt the atmosphere between DC and Marvel.”

According to El Arbi, Faigi is a big fan of DCU. He was genuinely interested in what the couple was working on for the new Batgirl movie. “Kevin was constantly asking questions:”How are you? What will happen? He was a real fan, so it was cool,” El Arbi said. Like James Gunn, the duo is now entrenched in two of the most famous superhero franchises, having received “nothing but support” from Marvel Studios and Figi.

As previously confirmed, Batman played by Michael Keaton will return in the new movie “Batgirl”. While the directors like to joke about whether Keaton will be able to turn his head this time (unlike Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns), they don’t say much about his retribution.

So it looks like Feigi will have to wait and see what happens in Batgirl, just like any other fan. As Warner Bros. is reportedly considering a theatrical release of “Batgirl,” there’s a chance the DC movie’s release date may shift, but time will tell.

“Miss Marvel” is currently streaming on Disney Plus, and “Batgirl” is expected to be released on HBO Max in late 2022.