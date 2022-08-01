Kevin Feige talked about his favorite villains from “Spider-Man”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about his favorite villains from the films “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. While the beloved spider-man is undoubtedly one of the most widely known superheroes in the world, part of what makes Spider—Man so popular is his fascinating gallery of scammers, which includes a diverse list of menacing enemies. While a number of Spider-Man villains from comic books have jumped onto the big screen with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Mark Webb’s The New Spider-Man films, the antagonists from John Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming film series are the ones who have currently caught the zeitgeist pop culture.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker faced many formidable opponents in Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, which ultimately turned his life around and caused him to lose the people he loved the most. First he fights his enemies. But in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter faces an additional challenge as the multiverse opens after the spell of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fails. Several opponents from alternate realities not related to the MCU enter the universe to wreak havoc, although Peter is really helped by other Spider-Men — Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Now, in a new interview published in The Amazing Spider-Man Issue 900, shared by user Caciulacdlac on Reddit, Feigi talks about his favorite spider-villains from Watts’ films. As the Marvel boss explains, his favorites are Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhall) and Adrian Tooms/Vulture (Michael Keaton). Feigi says a Green Goblin would be a convenient answer, but he prefers a Vulture as the character has a more exciting backstory. Read below what he said.

“It’s difficult. I mean, of course, I’ll be thinking about the ones we worked on in the movies. Doc Ok, of course. Mysterio, both in comics and movies, is such a crazy, unique, concrete character.

I could easily say “Goblin”, but I’m going to say “Vulture”. Like my hero Paste-Pot Pete, I appreciate people who are not billionaires and test scientific things on themselves. People who grind and figure it out. Michael Keaton played him in Homecoming. He thinks this world is crazy — all these people are flying around and doing all these things just because they are rich, or they are gods, or aliens… I’ll take their leftovers and do it myself.”

Feiga’s love for Dr. Octopus Molina is not surprising, given that he worked as a producer of the movie “Spider-Man 2″, where the villain with bionic tentacles debuted. So obviously there is some nostalgia associated with this character. Even in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Octopus acts as Peter’s strong opponent as he engages in an epic superhero fight scene just a minute after his arrival. Molina’s acting was as convincing as ever, and his scenes, for example, where he picks and throws cars, became one of the best action scenes in the film. Gyllenhall’s Mysterio is, of course, a very different villain than the Octopus. Presenting more of a psychological threat than a physical one, Gyllenhall was able to manipulate the audience’s admiration for superheroes with his performance, which stunned the audience and set the stage for an even bigger cinematic event. Feiga’s love for the two opposing antagonists shows that he values play and individuality rather than standard images, and he is particularly impressed by the bizarre and unique stories.

Finally, since Feigi prefers the Vulture to the Green Goblin, this speaks even more about his taste. With his advanced military technology and super soldier serum, the Green Goblin is arguably the most terrifying and toughest villain Peter faces. And many consider him their sworn enemy. But for Feige, the Vulture is a more intriguing villain than the Green Goblin. He’s an ordinary guy, not as delusional as the desire to take over the world. But the one who was forced to commit meanness because of his circumstances. Although Peter faces much stronger villains in the future, it is the Vulture that makes him understand what it really means to be a hero. Since Vulture is certainly one of Faiga’s favorite villains in Spider-Man: Homecoming”, it shows that the producer loves compelling backstories and loves complex and multifaceted characters. Feige is the architect of the MCU, and the characteristics of the various villains in the franchise thus reflect his philosophy and understanding of what makes a “bad guy”.