Kevin Feige says more about Disney + ‘s She-Hulk series!

Kevin Feige has just revealed some information about the upcoming Disney + series. This is She Hulk, a new character in the MCU.

During this year, the MCU was taking a huge hiatus. But for next year, plans are resuming. And they promise to be very innovative. So Disney + is launching an upcoming Star Wars-themed series, but that’s not all. Marvel is back in service.

And that’s thanks to the She Hulk series. The super heroine will be played by Tatiana Maslany. Although the actress was initially hesitant, a few months ago she confirmed her presence as the main character of the series. A newcomer to the MCU.

The heroine will therefore be Bruce Banner’s cousin. Kevin Feige said in an interview that the series would be a “legal comedy”. The episodes will last approximately 30 minutes. And so will tell the story of this young woman with somewhat special powers.

SHE HULK: THE NEW SERIES FROM KEVIN FEIGE

But for now, the She Hulk series isn’t due out until 2022, so we’ll have to wait a bit. And if Kevin Feige has finished the cast, there is still a lot to do to get this new gem of the MCU out. And we can’t wait to see the result.

But if you’re not too keen on Marvel, Disney + is planning plenty more. You will soon be able to find a new Star Wars series for example. But also new cartoons. These will not be produced by Kevin Feige.

Pixar is launching the film Turned Red for 2021 or even 2022 in which we will follow the adventures of a young girl who becomes a red panda when she is angry. In short, lots of new features to come for the platform. So much so that the price of the subscription will soon go up by 2 euros per month.



