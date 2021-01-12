Kevin Feige reveals Marvel plans for Phase 4 on film

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, made a series of comments about the future of the studio’s productions. With the end of the so-called “Infinite Saga”, he shared details of what “Phase 4” will be, consisting of several films in theaters and series on Disney +. The revelations were said over the past few days, during WandaVision’s launch campaign. However, he did not reveal exactly when the phase will be completed.

The boss remembered that the new stage was originally designed to start with the arrival of Black Widow on the big screen. Due to the constant postponement of the feature due to the pandemic, the function was transferred to the new series of the streaming platform.

For the executive, this change does not bring changes in creative terms, but says he is pleased to start the cycle with a production that addresses concepts very different from others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “I love how bold it is,” he commented to Comic Book.

Black Widow

Feige said he was hopeful about the launch of Black Widow scheduled for May this year. However, he pointed out that this will only be possible if a vaccine against Covid-19 is made available to the general public until that moment.

This factor can still influence other films expected to hit theaters in 2021. Among them, the third solo adventure of Spider-Man (still without a defined title), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Eternals.

Black Panther 2

In an interview with Deadline, Feige said the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 film will delve deeper into Wakanda’s history and complexity. “It will be an opportunity to further develop the characters and the different subcultures of the place. This has always been the main focus of the continuation, ”he said.

“Ryan Coogler is working hard on the script, with all the respect, love and genius he has. This gives us great consolation, so it was always thought to promote the mythology and inspiration of Wakanda. We are not going to use computing to create scenes for Chadwick [Boseman], nor to reformulate T’Challa ”, he added on the subject.