Kevin Feige promises that the story of the fourth phase of Marvel will be clarified soon

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says the story of the fourth phase of the MCU will become clearer in the coming months. The MCU (Marvel cinematic universe) has been broken down from the very beginning into stages that build and link all the films into a comprehensive narrative leading to a grand finale. Phase 3 ended with two parts “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale” (with the denouement from “Spider-Man: Far from Home”).

The fourth phase of Marvel has been in full swing since the book “Vandavision” was released in 2021, followed by many TV shows, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “What If …?”, “Hawkeye”, “Moon Knight” and “Miss Marvel”; as well as several films such as “Black Widow”, “Shang Chi”, “The Eternals”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and the soon-to-be released “Thor: Love and Thunder”. It’s unclear where the fourth phase of the MCU will end, but it’s the biggest phase with a lot of other projects under development. All the movies and shows serve as chapters of a big story that has been confusing so far.

While the first season of “Loki” established the existence of Kang (Jonathan Majors), a Marvel time-traveling and multiverse villain who is expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU, very little has been shown to explain where the narrative is heading in the phase. 4. In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar) Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios said things will become clearer as to where the story is heading, saying: “As we approach the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is heading.” Further, Feigi said that many clues are already there, but a more specific plan will be revealed in the “coming months.” Here is his full quote:

I think there have already been a lot of clues, which are at least obvious to me, as to where this whole saga is heading. But in the coming months, we’re going to be talking about it a little more directly to make a plan so that viewers who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny part of the roadmap.

Feigi did not give any details about where these disclosures will take place, but it is possible that “Thor: Love and Thunder” may contain part of this “roadmap”, since this is the next major release of the studio. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has done a lot to explain the concept and power of the multiverse, which will undoubtedly play a significant role in where Phase 4 is heading, but the exact threat still remains a mystery, even if the main villain really is Kang. With so many new characters appearing in Phase 4 as well, the process of revealing the bigger picture becomes shaky, leaving fans wondering where it’s all heading, especially after they’ve gotten used to the teasing in previous phases.

The pressure continues to follow in the footsteps of “Avengers: Finale,” which successfully combined a decade of storytelling and culminated in a deeply satisfying finale that made fans feel the wait was worth it. However, it took a decade to get there, and Phase 4 of the MCU only lasts a few years, so viewers will need to be patient as events develop and gain momentum over time, as an Avengers: Finale-level movie would be premature at this stage. . As new characters find their place in the MCU, as well as new villains, new threats, new environments and completely new universes appear, it will take some time to figure out where everything is going, but Feigi is a man with knowledge. his word, so it looks like the patience of the fans is about to be rewarded, and the fourth phase of the MCU will become a little clearer.