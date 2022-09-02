Kevin Feige originally wanted to Drown the Abomination at the bottom of the ocean

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details about episodes 1-3 of “The Hulk Woman”.

Tim Roth’s children grew up between his appearances in the Marvel cinematic universe.

When he first appeared as the Hulk-the villain of Abomination/Emil Blonsky in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, he told IGN that he was “only here to make his kids smile” and “slightly embarrass them at school,” which he declared a success. So what happened when Roth received an invitation to return to the MCU more than a decade later?

“I laughed. I thought it was funny,” Roth said in an interview with IGN. “When [Marvel] told me what they had in mind, I just laughed, I thought it was wonderful, impossible and crazy… It was also nice in a way, because then I could go back to my children’s childhood.”

It was a completely different time when Roth first played “Abomination”, when Edward Norton was Bruce Banner, and no one knew what kind of global phenomenon KVM would turn into. Then Roth received a call that he did not expect: first to return in a cameo role in last year’s “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings”, and then in a completely different character image in the series “The Hulk Woman” for Disney+.

But even though a decade has passed without Marvel using this character, there was still talk about what the return of the Abomination might look like. In fact, one of the original ideas of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was much more sinister than the zen-filled version of the Abomination we see in The Hulk Woman.

Before Shang-Chi, the last time we saw Abomination was at the end of The Incredible Hulk, where the Hulk nearly strangled Abomination to death before handing him over for arrest. We know in the MCU that he spent the next decade in isolation, which led to his eventual parole hearing featured in “The Hulk Woman.” But, according to Roth, that wasn’t always the plan.

“I remember talking to Kevin [Feige] on the set of The Incredible Hulk and Stan Lee,— Roth said. “The idea was that they locked him in a steel vault, lowered him to the bottom of the ocean and left him there. So when you found this at the beginning of some movie that could be… That’s where you found him. And he had time to think. About what he wants to do and where he wants to go.

Although this exact scenario has not played out on our screens, elements of the concept have gone down in the history of Abomination in The Hulk Woman.

“Well, in a way they did it in the Hulk Woman. He’s in isolation, dealing with his inner monster… and he’s been in a bubble… in strict regime [prison] in complete isolation, for years. . So what do we get? Who is he? And the journey he’s going on might be dancing around the blade of a knife: “Is he or isn’t he [reformed]?” And I know I had fun with him.”

Roth also talked about the pressures that MCU visual effects artists face, which was a big part of the conversation about the Hulk Woman.

“They’re amazing, this team. And I’m sure it’s a lot of pressure, my God. This is a huge part of what it all is. I hope they get the recognition they deserve. an extraordinary thing.”

“The Hulk Woman” is currently streaming on Disney+. You can check out our review of this week’s episode “The Hulk Woman,” where we said, “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney presents another strong episode in which Jen takes control of her narrative amid eye-popping cameos, overzealous builders, and the delightful destruction of cocky braggarts, while saving they are from themselves.”

