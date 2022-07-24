Kevin Feige explained why there are only Two Avengers Movies in the Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained during an interview at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego why there are fewer Avengers films in The Multiverse Saga, the next set of films shaping Phases 4, 5 and 6 of the Marvel cinematic universe. Since its first gathering in 2012 during the Battle of New York, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has established itself as the leading superhero team in the MCU. However, after the Infinity Saga, the status of the Avengers is unknown.

The wait for the next performance of the team, in whatever form it may be, will be long, since “Avengers 5” will not be released until the end of Phase 6 in May 2025. Marvel Studios is releasing the blockbuster and its direct sequel Avengers 6 in just a few months with a premiere date in November 2025. Officially named Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, these two epics were among the many projects announced and dated during San Diego Comic-Con Hall H, hosted by Ash Crossan of Screen Rant, although the details of the story have not yet been disclosed. When the entire Multiverse Saga is over, there will only be two Avengers films in Phases 4, 5 and 6—a noticeably smaller number compared to the four Infinity Saga films.

When ComicBook asked about this, Feigi explained that it all comes down to how fast their storytelling was for The Multiverse Saga. Since more projects are released per year—in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service —the phases tend to be shorter, but they can’t end them all with an Avengers movie, as it was in the Infinity Saga. So they decided instead to release “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in a row in 2025, while some interim films serve as teams and crossovers. Read Faiga’s full quote below:

“Well, I think we learn something in every project we do. But when we planned, and even three years ago, here, we laid out Phase 4, of which we laid out not all, but most of it. I realized that this is very different from Phase 1, 2 and 3. That there are more projects and fewer years, and therefore it seems wrong to complete… you know, we’re not going to reach a climax every 10 months in the Avengers movie. , And each of the films itself has now become quite large and in many ways is a cross event. And after the creative experience we had with Infinity War and The Finale, it seemed that we were talking about the end of the saga. movies to complete the saga. And that’s really what we wanted to put out today.”

The Avengers movies have always been big MCU events. “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale” best illustrate this idea, as they completed the “Infinity Saga”. This is the idea behind “The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” although there are still scant narrative details—except for the threat of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who returns first in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.” they will be as closely related as their predecessors. At the same time, there was a time when films about the Avengers were not like that. “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” focus more on the titular team than on the climactic storyline, and that’s what’s missing from “The Saga of the Multiverse.” Given that Marvel Studios is making a conscious effort to focus on sequels, origin stories, and teams in the wake of the Infinity Saga, they may have been able to insert a smaller Avengers movie into the MCU Phase 5 to create a new roster. . Perhaps this is what “Captain America: The Old Old World” can help build.

I wonder if this was ever part of the Marvel Studios plan. According to the writer of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” Michael Waldron, the Scarlet Witch was supposed to be the villain in “Avengers 5” until he managed to convince Feigi to speed up her story and pit her against Doctor Strange in the Sam Raimi movie. instead of a movie. If that were the case, this version of the next Avengers team could fit Phase 5 very well. It’s so different from “Avengers: Finale” that they can’t be compared, but still promotes the story of “Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes.” At the moment, fans will have to wait a couple more years before the release of the next Avengers films. In any case, given what Marvel Studios announced at SDCC, there will be no shortage of MCU content until 2025.