Kevin Feige explained Tom Holland’s Most Important Scene in Spider-Man

Kevin Feige explains Tom Holland’s most important scene with Spider-Man in the MCU. The actor joined the MCU in 2016, becoming a member of the Iron Man Team in Captain America: Civil War after Sony decided to collaborate with Marvel Studios for a new incarnation of the web. Since then, Peter Parker from Holland has starred in a total of six films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale, not to mention his own completed trilogy.

Due to the sheer number of times he has participated in the MCU narrative, Holland’s Spider-Man has some of the most memorable moments in the franchise. This includes the iconic battle with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Peter’s heartbreaking death in Avengers: Infinity War, his reunion with Iron Man in Avengers: Finale, and his team with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Internet versions. — the slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, according to Feiga, the most pivotal moment for Holland as a Marvel hero came in his first stand-alone film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In an interview with editor Nick Lowe, which is shown at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man #900 (via The Direct), Feigi recalled the 2017 MCU movie and, in particular, the scene in which Peter picks up rocks to not only survive, but also stop Michael Keaton’s “Vulture”. For this scene, Marvel Studios decided to bring one of the most iconic moments of Peter from the comics to the screen. According to Faiga, that’s when Holland became the MCU’s Spider-Man. Read his full quote below:

“Yes, it was, and for many years it still is. It picks up the wreckage. [Steve] Ditko “picks up the wreckage” and it stayed with me for the rest of my life, and from the moment I joined Marvel Studios, I thought: “We have to do it in a movie.” At the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, there’s a pit where he sort of lifts a heavy load off of them [sic] on the pier where Doc Ok makes his car.But only in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” we said, “Oh, we’re doing this.” For me, that’s when Thorne Holland really becomes Spider-Man. Anyway, this is the moment. The angular metal fragments of Ditko on top of the Spider and the water falling on his face.”

Despite the success of his films, it’s no secret that Marvel Studios’ approach to Spider-Man is not without flaws. One of the most common criticisms about this new version of wall crawler comes from over-associating it with more experienced MCU characters. Previously, Holland’s Spider-Man was linked to Tony Stark and was even supposedly ready to become the next Iron Man for a while. In Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, he teams up with Nick Fury (albeit a Skrull impersonator) and Doctor Strange, respectively. What makes the aforementioned Spider-Man: Homecoming scene so special—besides being taken from the comics — is that it shows for the first time in the MCU what Holland’s Spider-Man is capable of on his own. Of course, he has improved physical capabilities, but the scene highlights his will and determination in addition to his physical strength.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios has more opportunities to showcase exactly this side of Peter Parker thanks to the fact that “Spider-Man 4” is now officially moving forward. Following the events of Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, Peter has no one else to rely on but himself, since the spell of Doctor Strange made everyone forget about his ties with stenopolz. While it’s still unclear exactly what his next solo adventure will be, expect Marvel Studios to continue to build on his comic book story as Spider-Man and Daredevil lead the MCU’s street heroes.