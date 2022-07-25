Kevin Feige explained how Kang differs from Thanos

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explains how Kang from the MCU Multiverse Saga differs from Thanos from Infinity Saga. The Mad Titan and his plans for genocide loomed over the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic universe. Even before Loki and Sylvia came face—to-face with The One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors)-a variant of Nathaniel Richards and Kang the Conqueror-there had long been rumors that Kang would become the next big evil of KVM after Avengers: Finale.

In the season finale of “Loki” on Disney+, Sylvia killed the One Who Remained, freed the Sacred Chronology and supposedly released the endless devils. Despite Kang’s upcoming appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Theory and the Spider-Man multiverse storylines: No Way home” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness,” fans are still wondering about the direction of the MCU and its next big villain. . At Comic-Con in San Diego, Feigi and company outlined Marvel Studios’ plans for phases 5 and 6, including “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in 2025, and finally confirmed that Kang has replaced Thanos as the main villain of the Multiverse saga.

In an interview with SDCC Phase Zero, Feigi compares Josh Brolin’s Thanos to Kang from the Majors. Saying that “no one will shoulder [he] would rather put on a Multiverse saga,” the president of Marvel Studios explains how Majors plays “many, many different characters.” Read the full quote below:

What Jonathan Majors is capable of is really impressive. And all the different incarnations, Variants, if you like, of Kang, which we will see in his performance. It’s really cool… What I like is that he is completely different from Thanos. That he’s completely different, that it’s not just, “How about… there’s a bigger purple guy in a helmet?” It’s not… you know, Kang’s not like that. Kang is a very different type of villain, and the fact that he is a lot of different characters is what excites him the most and sets him apart from others.

In Loki, The One Who Stays remembers how he and other versions of himself discovered the multiverse in the 31st century, which eventually led to the multiverse war won by his “pure-hearted” Richards/Kang, who established the Time Change Office to prevent other versions of himself. His death simultaneously released all these options, and one of them immediately became the new ruler of TVA. Presumably, the version of Kang that appears in Ant-Man 3 won’t be the same version that messes with Loki and Mobius in the second season of Loki.

While Brolin technically played two versions of Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War and the Mad Titans of the Finale shared the same experience up to a certain point. Since the MCU multiverse is infinite, the Majors will most likely be tasked with playing completely different versions of Richards, Kang, Immortus, etc. It will be interesting to see how the Majors play characters fighting the Greatest Heroes of Earth and each other. Since “Secret Wars” is confirmed as the final game of the Multiverse saga, viewers can see the victory of the One Who Remains again in 2025.