Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright and James Gunn contacted the directors of “Batgirl”

The directors of “Batgirl” Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah received support from fellow directors, including Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright and James Gunn.

After Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled just a few days ago, El Arbi was contacted by Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, who offered his support.

“My friends, I had to contact you and let you know that we are all thinking of you both,” said Faigi, whose email to El Arbi was posted on Instagram. “Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congratulations!) and disappointing news about Batgirl. I am very proud of you guys for all your wonderful work, and especially Miss Marvel, of course! I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

Loading

This message of support stands in stark contrast to the Warner Bros. CEO’s comments. Discovery by David Zaslav, who suggest that Batgirl was not up to par.

“We’re not going to release any film until it’s ready,” he said. “We are not going to release a film to make a quarter, we are not going to release a film — the focus will be on how we make each of these films, in general, as best as possible. But we think DC is something we could do better, and right now we’re focused on that.”

Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new 10-year plan for DC movies… but the upheaval hasn’t gone smoothly, even among those inside the company.

DC Films president Walter Hamada was reportedly on the verge of leaving due to the high-profile cancellation of Batgirl. Meanwhile, the company has even started dropping HBO Max Originals—a move that has critics and experts wondering exactly what Warner Bros. is doing. Discovery.

However, actors and directors have rallied around the Batgirl directors.

“I feel happy working among absolute great people and building relationships for life!” said the star of the film Leslie Grace. “To every Batgirl fan, THANK YOU for the love and faith that allowed me to put on a cape and become, as Babs best said, “my damn hero!”

It is reported that even James Gunn and Edgar Wright turned to the directors to express their support.

“Thank you for all the messages of support around the world!” said El Arbi via Instagram. “Hello to the directors @edgarwright and @jamesgunn! Your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us get through this difficult period. #batgirlforlife”

Batgirl: Every Cast Member So Far for the HBO Max Movie

5 images

Obviously, it means a lot to see so many messages of support, especially coming from Gunn and Wright. After all, both directors have experienced cancellation difficulties when it comes to superhero projects.

Wright famously worked on Marvel’s Ant-Man until he left due to creative differences, while Gunn was once fired from Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 before eventually being rehired behind.

However, this is an unsettling time for DC filmmakers, and you have to wonder what other DC projects might be next. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see.

Want to know more about the Warner Bros. shake-up Discovery? We sort out exactly what happened to Batgirl, and see which other DC heroes faced the axe.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.