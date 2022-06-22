Kevin Feige Addresses Thor’s MCU Future After Love & Thunder

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talks about Thor’s future in the MCU after the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In the fourth Thor film, Taika Waititi returns to the director’s chair and plays the role of Korg after he starred in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth once again plays the god of thunder, joined by his longtime love Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the aforementioned Korg to fight the villain Gorr, the butcher god (Christian Bale). intent to destroy all the gods. “Love and Thunder” will also feature “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Batista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will work on the film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the fourth film for the hero, making him the first superhero of the Marvel cinematic universe to receive a fourth solo film. Given Hemsworth’s long tenure as the character portraying him since 2011, many have speculated about Thor’s future in the MCU. The big franchise shows no signs of stopping: new shows like “Miss Marvel” and more obscure characters like “Echo” are getting their own spin-offs, but still it is unknown if Thor has a place in the expanding universe.

In the latest release of Total Film (via GamesRadar) Hemsworth and Feigi talk about the character’s future. While Hemsworth seems ready to return, Feigi backs up the opinion with vague references to the character’s comic book history. As president of Marvel Studios, Feigi has never ruled anything out, and he even mentions that many more Thor stories have been discussed. Check out Faiga’s comments on Thor’s potential return below:

I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot, and as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and develop as a major acting talent, I would be happy to see him continue to develop this complex character.

The audience does not yet know how “Thor: Love and Thunder” will play out, as this creates the potential for different outcomes. Given that Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor by following the comic book storyline, the film can be seen as passing the torch. However, Jane’s presence may also mean that Thor is given a great opportunity to leave the hero’s game with her, as the title of the film highlights the potential for romance. A darker prospect would be that Gorr would eventually succeed by sending Thor or Jane to their deaths. However, under the right circumstances, no hero seems truly dead in the realm of comic book properties.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released on July 8, which will give impatient viewers their first chance to see the film. Thor Hemsworth’s future in the MCU is still unknown after “Love and Thunder,” and while Feigi and the actor may hint at more in the future, their comments may also be a ploy to confuse those looking for spoilers. Despite what the character’s ultimate future will turn out to be, viewers are just a few weeks away from his long-awaited return in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”