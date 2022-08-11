Kevin Federline has released alleged footage of Britney Spears quarreling with her sons after claiming they “hate” her

Without holding back. After Britney Spears’ claims that her sons behaved “hatefully” towards her, ex-husband Kevin Federline posted several alleged videos on social media showing the pop star arguing with his children.

“I can’t sit back and let my sons be blamed in this way after what they’ve been through,” Federline, 44, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 10. post these videos taken by boys when they were 11 and 12 years old. That’s not the worst of it. The lies must stop. I hope our children will grow up to be better than this. #Never be afraid of the truth.”

The footage, which was allegedly filmed around 2018, shows Spears’ numerous disagreements with Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are now 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

In one clip, the Circus singer asks Sean Preston if he’s “crazy” while they discuss her decision to take his cell phone as punishment.

“I care, but I’m freaking shocked by you,” Spears says. “And I’m afraid of you because you’re weird and you’re going through puberty… My little body can’t handle it all.”

Then the singer “Stronger” tells the teenager that she “cares more than you think,” to which he replies: “If you cared, you wouldn’t have taken my phone.”

In the second video, Spears can be heard demanding “respect” after both sons refuse to “put lotion on your face because it’s rude.”

— You all better start respecting me, okay? The Louisiana native asks. “You all should start treating me like a decent woman. I’m a woman, okay? Be kind to me, you know?

Federline’s Instagram post came just hours after Spears detailed her experience with boys following statements from One Tree Hill graduates that they no longer wanted to spend time with her.

“The situation should have been resolved 100 percent privately and definitely not online,” the Grammy winner wrote in an already deleted Instagram post earlier on Wednesday. “The British network stated that their stepmother’s goal is to protect the children from all disputes and injuries in my house… There is love in my house, and I receive blessings from the people I let in and out of the house.”

The “Toxic” artist was apparently referring to her ex-husband’s ITV interview, which was broadcast in parts in the UK this month. In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail on August 6, Federline stated that the teenagers “decided that they don’t see” their mother right now.

In her last post, the singer “Oops… I Did it Again” explained that although she “always looked forward” to meeting her children, they did not always reciprocate this feeling.

“I know that teenagers are just difficult to deal with at this age… but THINK, there is rudeness, and there is HATRED,” she wrote in a deleted post. “They came to me, walked in the door, went straight to their room and locked the door!!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes being in his room… I’m like, why come to visit me if they don’t even visit me!!! But I never said that because I have to be kind!!!”

The former X Factor judge said that “adolescence is strange,” repeating the terminology used in the videos published by Federline.

“We always spent time for prayer, not really for prayer, it sounds silly, but it’s called ‘devotion’…when you read two or three pages of a prayer book and talk about it,” the alum explained “How I Met Your Mom.” “I’ve always STAYED and STAYED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted to be loved so much that I may have overdone it!!! This summer, they told me, “We can come here less,” and I thought that everything was fine.”

Spears claimed that after her boys told her about it, she called her ex to discuss the situation.

“I told him that it looks like the boys want to stop coming here too, which I understand because they have their own things to do, but I feel like they’re acting pretty harsh,” the “Crossroads” actress continued. “His words were: “I would never let them make such a decision on their own… I would never do that to you!”!! Well, after that I haven’t seen them since!!!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Spears’ representative for comment.