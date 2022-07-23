Kevin Durant’s First TikTok Goes Viral This Afternoon – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Kevin Durant is well known for his Twitter activity. Now the NBA superstar is starting to expand his presence on Tik Tok.

KD posted its first video on the popular social media app on Friday evening.

“Hey, how do I work with this shit?” — he said in the clip.

At the moment, the video has gained almost two million views and almost 500,000 likes. In just one post, he already has about 200,000 subscribers.

Perhaps this new social media account will give us some insight into Durant’s next landing spot. Earlier this offseason, the Brooklyn superstar approached the Nets organization with a request for an exchange with four years remaining on his current contract.

Several teams have expressed interest in the four-time scoring champion, but the Nets are reportedly hoping to receive a historic trade package in exchange for the centerpiece of their franchise.

Stay tuned for any KD trading news and his next TikTok video.