Kevin Durant Releases New NYC Point Gods Trailer from Showtime

Movies created by NBA Superstars seem to be in vogue right now. Shortly after the hit Hustle, produced by LeBron James, was released on Netflix, an upcoming documentary created by Kevin Durant and dedicated to the influence of New York basketball players called NYC Point Gods will be released later this month.

Duran recently posted a trailer for his upcoming documentary on his personal social media account. The documentary tells about basketball legends from New York who influenced the game of basketball itself due to their flavor that they brought to the game and their influence on basketball culture.

The NYC Point Gods trailer details how those who become point guards need stamina, good basketball possession and, most importantly, entertainment. If the point guard could dazzle the crowd when he played, it meant that he scored more points from the audience than on the scoreboard. That’s how they got their popularity as New York basketball legends. The players in the trailer clearly indicate that entertainment played a big role in how they approached the game of basketball when they played. The trailer talks about how the culture of basketball in New York influenced the game itself and how popular it was to watch.

The documentary will feature former NBA point guards who grew up to become New York basketball legends, such as Stephon Marbury, Rod Strickland, Mark Jackson, Rafer Alston, Kenny Smith, God Shammgod and Kenny Anderson. Although the careers of these players varied in terms of success when they played in the NBA, they were widely known for how their style influenced the way basketball was played. Even to this day, they are remembered as the best that New York had to offer the NBA. Not only because they were gifted, but also because the way they approached the game made it more fun.

The reason this documentary will appeal to viewers is that usually when people connect basketball and popularity, they think about the NBA, whereas in fact the legends of New York gave the game even more appeal because their entertainment made the product more interesting. Hearing their own stories about how they became a basketball legend in New York should appeal to those who love basketball, because it can help future generations improve their game.

In the last few years, we’ve been getting exemplary behind-the-scenes looks at some of the most popular sports products we’ve ever seen. Back in 2020, we received a candid documentary series about the Chicago Bulls during their heyday with Michael Jordan called “The Last Dance”. This concerned not only their success in the NBA, but also Jordan’s insane popularity as an athlete, as well as the impact he had on basketball fans and the world of sports in general. Last year, we saw Tom Brady fully immerse himself in his NFL career with “The Man in the Arena.” NYC Point Gods probably won’t have such a large audience, but it draws attention to basketball players who deserve such attention.

NYC Point Gods will premiere on July 29, 2022 on Showtime.