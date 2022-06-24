Kevin Durant reacted sharply to rumors about Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be on the verge of a potential superstar breakup.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a list of preferred landing spots for Kyrie Irving if he can’t come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Nets this offseason.

Later reports indicated that Kevin Durant was “monitoring” the situation and weighing options for his future in the NBA.

On Friday, KD was asked about these rumors.

“I just let things develop and see what happens,” he said during the latest installment of his podcast The ETCs. “…Whatever happens [with Kyrie], the friendship will still remain.”

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last year. This deal comes into effect next season. It’s unclear how his future in the organization will be affected by the possible departure of his superstar point guard.

“This is no participation at all. I can’t get involved in this,” he said of Kyrie’s situation. “This is the livelihood of this person. It’s a lot bigger than me. Being a free agent is one of the most important moments in your career. It cannot be shaken by anyone else. I just make myself and wait for the time.

“Nothing can happen now. I think he won’t even be able to make a decision to refuse until the 29th. I just let things develop and see what happens, but I keep in constant contact with Kai and see what happens. This is something that is so out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it. We’ll see what happens, though.”

One thing is for sure. This is a major offseason for the Nets organization.