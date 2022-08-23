Kevin Durant and the Nets Plan to Move Forward Together, Not Trade

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets eventually plan to stay together, even after the All-Star forward asked for a trade earlier this summer.

The Nets said Tuesday that team management met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to continue our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“We are focused on basketball with one common goal: to create a solid franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks added.

This is certainly more likely if you leave out Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He’s about to begin the four-year extension he signed last summer, and the possibility of him being traded was the biggest news in the NBA this summer.

It is not known exactly why he was looking for a deal that came at the end of a turbulent year in Brooklyn. The championship favorites until the start of last season, the Nets barely made the playoffs, and then lost to Boston in four first-round games.

The Nets then refused to renew the contract of Kyrie Irving, a close friend of Durant, forcing him to choose an option for next season, the last year of his contract.

Uncertainty over Durant’s future in Brooklyn probably contributed to the Nets not making the five-game Christmas roster and only having to appear eight times on ABC and ESPN.

But with Durant, the Nets can still be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. He averaged a franchise-record 29.9 points last season, and the Nets claimed first place in the East before he suffered a knee injury that left him out of the game for 21 games.