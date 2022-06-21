Kevin Costner’s new western will be divided into four parts

Kevin Costner says that his new western “Horizon” is planned to be divided into four parts. Costner became a movie star thanks to roles in such films as “The Untouchables”, “No Way Out”, “Field of Dreams” and “Bull Durham”. But in 1990 he became a famous director thanks to his epic western “Dancing with Wolves”.

Costner’s old-school western, of course, won an Oscar, beating Martin Scorsese’s favorite gangster film “Nice Guys” in the Best Film category, and also brought Costner a trophy for best Director. Unfortunately, Costner’s next directorial work, the post-apocalyptic “The Postman”, did not meet with the same critical acclaim. In 2003, director Kostner tried to get back to normal with the help of the traditional Western Open Range, which received the best reviews and had modest success at the box office.

By topic: The New Daughter is Kevin Costner’s Only Horror Film

Almost 20 years after the “Open Polygon”, Kostner is ready to return to directing with his most ambitious project. Another western, Costner’s Horizon, was created by Warner Bros. Both New Line and its filming are due to begin at the end of 2022. – part of a super epic sequel in the style of “Avatar”, whose films are released three months apart (via Variety). “These are all different films that are all connected, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening,” the actor—director said during the launch of Paramount+ in the UK. Saying that Horizon was originally marketed as a “TV movie about events,” Costner explained how the film would eventually be released.:

“I’m very happy because at some point on television – where you can have the biggest audience — they will see it the way I wanted them to see it. Eventually it will be divided into [hour—long episodes] or 42 minutes – no matter how television works. But their first viewing will consist of four two-hour and 45-minute films. And every three months there will be one. If you are interested in these characters, there is hope that you will really want to watch the next one, but it will not consist of hour-long segments.”

The Horizon synopsis states that the film “chronicles a multifaceted 15-year chronicle of the expansion and settlement of the American West before and after the Civil War.” As Kostner said in his last speech, this story will actually be surprisingly focused on women, since it depicts men who conquered the West and the women they took with them — sometimes against the will of women. Obviously, one long film was not enough, at least according to Costner, to accommodate such an extensive story. But at the same time, it is clear that Costner did not want Horizon to be split into one-hour television episodes, as can be done with such a project in most cases. Hence the compromise of four long TV movies that come out with a difference of several months.

Costner, of course, successfully turned from a big-screen icon into a small-screen star thanks to his role in the sensational Paramount Network series “Yellowstone”. But while “Horizon” is also heading to the small screen, its production definitely sounds bigger for the big screen, as four films will be shot over 220 days and there will be 170 speaking roles in them. Of course, the stakes in Horizon are not as big as in Dancing with Wolves, a real old-school epic movie for the big screen, which turned Costner from a popular actor into a strong Hollywood player with several hyphens. But it seems that Kostner’s ambitions are greater than ever, as he sets out to create what may turn out to be his main achievement in filmmaking.