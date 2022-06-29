Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick demonstrate the viral dance trend “Footloose” 38 years after the blockbuster of the 80s: watch

Time does not hold them! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick blew up the dance floor in the living room with several Footloose-inspired dance moves based on the viral trend.

“I don’t remember it being part of the original choreography of #Footloose, but I thought we could try,” the 63—year-old “City on the Hill” star captioned an Instagram clip of him and 56-year-old Sedgwick trying to dance. “Footloose Drop”, in which one person holds his partner along his chest and “drops” him in an unfolding motion to the beat.

The happy couple, who have been married for almost 34 years, coped with the task. The actors first approached each other, snapping their fingers as the iconic theme music played in the background. Then the Mystic River star took the graduate’s leg Closer, stretched it on his chest and took her hand with his other hand.

As soon as Kenny Loggins sang “I Have to Be Free Tonight,” Bacon “spun” his wife down his body, dropping her just inches off the floor while still holding her leg and arm. The couple laughed when they realized that they had successfully completed the task, and set themselves five.

The daughter of the stars, Sosie Bacon, was even impressed—or jokingly annoyed—by her parents’ dancing abilities. (The couple also have a son together, Travis, 33.)

“I UNDERSTAND ITTTT,” the 30-year-old actress commented on her father’s video.

More and more actors and fans appreciated the impressive feat of Kevin and Sedgwick.

“Inspiration is right here,” Jessica Stroup wrote, while a follower noted, “You guys are still going on!!!” Another fan noted that, in their opinion, Sedgwick’s mood was during the fall. “I swear, at some point I saw in her eyes that she would like to have something more than a carpet on the floor under her,” the Instagram user joked.

The couple, who have been married since 1988, have admired each other and their long marriage for years.

In 2021, a Brooklyn Nine-Nine graduate told Access Hollywood how she was “incredibly lucky” to meet her husband and marry him.

“There are no secrets in this. I was just lucky at a very young age when I probably wasn’t that smart,” she explained their long—term romance. “I got married at 23 and met him when I was 21. I thought: “This is the one, and I have no questions.”