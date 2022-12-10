Kevin Alejandro From Fire Country on How Lucifer Prepared Him to Stage The Shocking Mid-Season Finale of The CBS Show

There are spoilers ahead for the offseason finale of the “Land of Fire“.

While Kevin Alejandro’s character, Cal Fire captain Manny Perez, plays a big role in the CBS drama “Land of Fire,” the actor himself also plays a huge role behind the scenes as a director. Thanks to his experience in starring roles and directing some of the main episodes of “Lucifer”, Alejandro got the keys to one of the biggest episodes of “Land of Fire” — the shocking mid-season finale. And now he’s explaining how the DC show helped him take on the lead role in the latest episode of Max Thiriot’s drama.

In an interview with the New York Post, Alejandro talked about how directing “Lucifer” helped him prepare for “Land of Fire,” which became a real hit in the 2022 television schedule and was filmed for the entire season. The actor-director explained why he was able to take on such a big job so early in the show, saying:

I cut my teeth as a director at this level on Lucifer. [Creator] Joe Henderson and showrunner Ildi Modrovic… said: “Do you want to [direct]? We will make sure that by the end of this show you have no problems getting a job as a director.” people said: “Well, he was entrusted with quite large responsibilities. Let’s not lose sight of this.

And the Land of Fire, of course, did not lose sight, because Alejandro was entrusted with the production of one of the biggest episodes at the moment. That’s because the actor-director has to balance a massive set, several intense flashbacks, and a shocking cliffhanger in one episode.

The show used massive scenery such as a stone wall, and this episode was no different from a car balancing on the edge of a bridge throughout the episode. Alejandro did a great job showing the intensity of the episode and at the same time highlighting the emotional rhythms of the episode. On top of all this, Alejandro was also assigned the final scene where Bode falls off a bridge in a car, an incident parallel to what happened to his sister. The way the episode is built on this moment left me stunned and needing more. Alejandro has done such a good job of sorting out all these moving parts and putting them together in a shocking conclusion in which we don’t know if Bode is alive or dead.

The “Lucifer” star explained that the “Land of Fire” episode was “a lot of pressure” because of its scale, but he also said he was “honored” to be a director because the show entrusted him with it.

Judging by the actor’s resume, it is not surprising that he was entrusted with this important episode. Before “Land of Fire”, when he was in “Lucifer”, Alejandro directed five episodes (including the penultimate episode of season 6) and played detective Dan Espinosa in the series. So he was in this situation before, when he had to not only lead the actors and crew from behind the camera, but also be in front of her in the image of a character, playing the main role in the episode.

Although Lucifer did help him prepare for “Land of Fire,” the shows are completely different, and the actor-director elaborated on how the tonal differences in the show changed his way of directing, saying:

Lucifer was engaged in making perfect shots and moving the camera elegantly. It was about the emotions of the heroes. Both shows are similar in many aspects, but [The Land of Lights] is tougher, and we work with actors [with the camera] and move from actor to actor. It’s not so much an essay as how beautiful Lucifer turned out to be — it’s raw and crude, and it relies on a portable style. Sometimes it’s like a documentary.

Despite these differences, Alejandro was clearly able to transfer what he learned about Lucifer to the Land of Fire, where he did a great job directing an important episode.

We hope that soon we will see Alejandro in the production of another episode of the drama inspired by the hometown of Max Tiriot. Based on his track record with Lucifer and the shocking mid-season finale, I believe he will shoot a few episodes when season 1 returns to the 2023 TV program.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the new year to see if Bode will survive the big accident and whether the actor behind Manny will return to the director’s chair.

While we are counting down the days until the return of “Land of Fire” on January 6, you can watch the first half of the first season with a Paramount+ subscription.