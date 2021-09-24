Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition Is Now Available On PS5 And Xbox Series X | S

Kerbal Space Program: PS5 and Xbox Series X | S receive today, September 24, 2021, the native version of Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition. All the improvements and price.Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition lands on next-gen consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S receive a dedicated version to take advantage of the capabilities of their hardware. If you already have a copy of the game with its expansions on PS4 or Xbox One, you can update it at no additional cost.

Technical innovations include higher resolution and refresh rate, advanced shading, improved textures, and various performance optimizations. In addition, this version will be compatible with keyboard and mouse. The edition is available on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store at a price of 39.99 euros: if you prefer, there is a full version that includes the Breaking Ground expansion and the History and Parts Pack. Of course, the price rises to 59.99 euros.

This is Kerbal Space Program

The Squad title has been on the market for just over five years. However, it wasn’t until a while ago that it finally debuted on consoles. In it we must participate in the space program of an alien race. The Kerbals, as they are called, use a variety of parts to build their spaceships. It will be in your power to make them functional and to be able to plan your own routes through the universe.

Explore satellites, keep your crew alive, build bases and enjoy the possibilities of this simulator. You have three game modes at your disposal: “In Science mode, conduct space experiments to discover new technology and expand the knowledge of the Kerbal. In Career mode, control all aspects of the space program including construction, strategy, financing, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox mode you can create any spaceship you want, with all the parts and technology of the game, ”explains the editor, Private Division, in the official description for Steam.