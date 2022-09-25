Kep1er officially announces the return date + releases the first teaser of “TROUBLESHOOTER”

Note in your calendars: Kep1er has finally confirmed the expected date of their return!

On September 26, at midnight Korean time, Kep1er officially announced the date and details of their upcoming return next month.

The group “Girls Planet 999” will return with their third mini-album “TROUBLESHOOTER” on October 13 at 18:00. KST.

Check out Kep1er’s first teaser poster for “TROUBLESHOOTING” below!

Are you looking forward to the return of Kep1er? What kind of concept do you hope to see from them in this comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!